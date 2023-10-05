Advanced automation at the 60,000 square-meter GXO facility helps zooplus efficiently receive and process thousands of pet products for customers across Europe

Munich, Germany / BOR, Czech Republic, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — zooplus SE, Europe’s leading online pet platform, and GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO), the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider, today announced they are upgrading zooplus’ technology-driven logistics network with the addition of a new fulfilment centre. The warehouse in Bor, Czech Republic, adds parcel fulfilment capacity of 60,000 square meters and leverages advanced automation solutions. GXO’s use of state-of-the-art technology in the new logistics centre will enable zooplus to increase its daily delivery capacity, offer customers faster delivery times and enhance its strong local presence across European markets. The opening of the facility in Bor marks a significant milestone in the partnership between zooplus and GXO.

Joost Bous, Chief Operating Officer of zooplus, states: “The new fulfilment centre in the Czech Republic perfectly complements our existing logistics infrastructure and takes it to the next level. By working with our trusted partner GXO, we gain access to tailored technology and automation solutions, enabling us to respond more quickly and individually to different regional consumer needs. In this way, we are enhancing our value proposition to our community of pet parents and are consistently taking another step forward in our journey of creating the ultimate, most convenient pet destination in Europe. Ultimately, we are advancing our logistics network into a future defined by innovation and a steadfast commitment to customer-centric values.”

Richard Cawston, President, Europe, GXO, said: “We are delighted to expand our partnership with zooplus in Europe. Since 2018, we have helped zooplus lower delivery costs in the Iberian Peninsula. With our new facility in Bor, equipped with industry-leading technology, we are strategically positioned to support zooplus’ growth across Europe, enhancing access to major markets. We look forward to building on our established partnership and continuously improving our service.”

Over 200,000 customer parcels per week

Over the past five years, GXO’s warehouse operations for zooplus in Spain have nearly tripled in terms of both product variety and outbound volume. This successful partnership laid the foundations for GXO’s state-of-the-art, highly automated facility in Bor, which is capable of managing an extensive range of 14,000 pet food and supply products, loading nearly three dozen parcels per minute and shipping over 200,000 customer parcels per week, effectively supporting zooplus’ increasing customer demand across Central and Western Europe. The logistics centre in Bor will accommodate the full range of zooplus’ assortment.

Environmental Commitment and Sustainability based on innovation

To align with zooplus’ and GXO’s high environmental, social, and ethical business principles, the warehouse in Bor is BREEAM-compliant, featuring LED lighting and solar panels to enhance energy efficiency. Environmental consciousness extends to the reduction, and in some cases, elimination, of paper and plastic filling for parcels. The facility uses automated height reduction machines for nearly 99% of parcels produced, which not only reduces package sizes but also maximizes transport efficiency while minimizing carbon emissions. Additionally, the facility promotes sustainability by utilizing an intelligent battery charging system and advanced queuing processes during battery retrieval, thereby reducing the overall number of batteries required for material handling equipment.

Ergonomic workflow and community Engagement

The warehouse in Bor employs around 200 people. With its best use of advanced automation, the facility not only accelerates work processes, but also prioritizes employee well-being through the implementation of ergonomic solutions. In a strong commitment to making a positive impact on the communities where its team members reside, local animal shelters are also supported through warehouse donations of zooplus pet products. This effort reflects the shared values of zooplus and GXO in contributing to the welfare of the community and environment.

The new fulfilment centre in Bor has already started operations and was officially launched with an opening ceremony in the presence of both zooplus and GXO management teams.

About zooplus

zooplus SE is the leading online pet platform in Europe. Founded as a German start-up in 1999, zooplus dedicated itself to the mission of creating moments of happiness between pets and pet parents across now 30 European countries. The comprehensive product range includes renowned international brands, popular local products as well as high-quality, exclusive own brand lines for pet food, accessories, care products, toys and much else for dogs, cats, birds, hamsters, horses, and many other furry and non-furry friends. In addition, zooplus customers benefit from exclusive loyalty programs, best value for money proposition, fast and reliable delivery as well as a seamless digital shopping experience, combined with a variety of interactive content and community offerings. For further information about zooplus, please visit investors.zooplus.com or our international shop site at zooplus.com.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) is the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider and is benefiting from the rapid growth of ecommerce, automation and outsourcing. GXO is committed to providing a diverse, world-class workplace for more than 130,000 team members across more than 970 facilities totaling approximately 200 million square feet. The company partners with the world’s leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions, at scale and with speed. GXO corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Connecticut, USA. Visit GXO.com for more information and connect with GXO on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , Instagram and YouTube .

