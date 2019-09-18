Zosano Pharma Announces the Appointment of Dushyant Pathak, Ph.D., as Senior Vice President of Business Development

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced the appointment of Dushyant Pathak, Ph.D., as senior vice president of business development.

“We are pleased to welcome Dushyant, who brings over 20 years of experience as a senior executive in the life sciences industry, to Zosano,” said John Walker, chairman and chief executive officer of Zosano. “His proven track record of executing value-generating strategic alliances and business deals will be an asset to the company as we seek to expand the application of our intracutaneous microneedle technology for the delivery of biologics, inclusive of proteins, peptides, vaccine antigens and antibodies.”

Dr. Pathak was most recently the associate vice chancellor of research, innovation and technology commercialization, as well as the executive director of Venture Catalyst, for the University of California Davis. Previously, he was entrepreneur-in-residence at Mission Bay Capital, an independent venture firm focused on early-stage investments in bioscience companies emerging from the University of California. As the vice president of business development at iPierian, Dr. Pathak was a member of the executive team responsible for the successful completion of a merger, two rounds of financing, and strategic corporate alliances. Prior to this, he was president, chief executive officer and a member of the board of Cellexicon, a cancer-focused biomarker discovery and molecular diagnostics start-up. Dr. Pathak was also the founder of VentureEdge LLC, a biotechnology consulting firm focused on advising new ventures. Dr. Pathak was the vice president of program management and corporate development at Renovis, where he led business development, clinically-directed program management, and commercial planning. He also held business development positions at Axys Pharmaceuticals and Chiron Corporation. Dr. Pathak holds a Ph.D. in biochemistry, molecular biology and cell biology from Northwestern University, an M.B.A. from the Haas School of Business at the University of California Berkeley, and a B.A. in natural science and mathematics from Bennington College. He was a postdoctoral fellow and a member of the research faculty at Yale University.

Dr. Pathak added, “Zosano has a compelling proprietary platform in its intracutaneous microneedle delivery technology, as evidenced by the impressive Phase 3 data for Qtrypta, its acute treatment for migraine. I am excited to have joined the team, and I believe there are numerous opportunities to develop transformative business partnerships for the delivery of bioactive molecules, including vaccines and other biologics, for patient benefit.”

