ZPE Systems and Atsign to demonstrate solution at RSA Conference (booth 4125) April 24 – 27, 2023

FREMONT, Calif. and SAN JOSE, Calif., April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ZPE Systems, the leading provider of open infrastructure management solutions, and Atsign, a leading provider of privacy and security solutions, have announced a strategic partnership. This partnership combines ZPE’s award-winning networking solutions with Atsign’s cutting-edge security technology, to help customers achieve zero attack surface.

This joint solution enables organizations to manage network infrastructure from anywhere in the world, and with zero open TCP/UDP ports or static IP addresses. Attackers cannot identify or fingerprint the device or services. This stops adversaries from persisting or moving inside your organization. Pairing ZPE with Atsign enhances efficiency and security, giving customers access to comprehensive network management and security features that include advanced authentication and access control, centralized management of user accounts, and real-time monitoring and alerting.

“We are thrilled to partner with Atsign and help customers address the growing complexity of network management and security,” said James Cabe, Director Global Alliances and Strategic Sales at ZPE Systems. “Atsign’s advanced security technology allows organizations to easily deploy our joint solution and implement the highest level of security possible, while streamlining network management.”

“We are excited to partner with ZPE Systems to deliver world-class security to their world-class network infrastructure solution,” said Kevin Nickels, CPO of Atsign. “Our network security solution will enable customers to take advantage of ZPE’s network routing and administration tools with peace of mind knowing their systems are completely secure.”

The joint solution will be shown at the RSA conference (ZPE booth 4125) in San Francisco April 24 – 27, 2023. More information can be found at https://zpesystems.com/company/events/rsa-conference-2023/

About ZPE Systems

ZPE Systems provides the best, most resilient, and secure solutions that support infrastructure reliability and holistic security for medium to large enterprises and digital service providers. 6 of the top 10 global tech giants trust ZPE Systems’ Cybersecurity Delivery Platform for Automated Zero-day Infrastructure Patching and Ransomware Recovery & Remediation for Datacenter, Edge, OT, and MSPs. ZPE Systems solutions eliminate human error and allow IT to easily manage, secure, and scale a resilient infrastructure with Intel-based serial consoles, services routers, sensors, zero-touch zero-trust provisioning and cloud-managed out-of-band automation. For more information, visit www.zpesystems.com .

About Atsign

Atsign is an award-winning technology company that believes the privacy and security of every person, organization, and device is a fundamental right, and they’re working towards making it a reality. They won the 2022 IoTSF Champion award and the 2023 IoT Global Award for Securing IoT. For more information, visit www.atsign.com .

Media Contact:

ZPE Systems, Inc.

Alvin Chan, Marketing Manager

pr@zpesystems.com

510-298-3022

Atsign

Scott Hetherington

Marketer

media@atsign.com

1-844-827-0985

