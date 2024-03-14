NEW YORK, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ZRG, one of the world’s most rapidly growing global talent advisory firms, today announced its acquisition of Wiser Partners, a retained executive search firm headquartered in Cincinnati, OH, with offices across the U.S..

Founded nearly 30 years ago, Wiser Partners’ searches are focused on functional roles in marketing leadership and in go to market positions across industries with a strong track record in the consumer markets. Wiser Partners also has developed an expertise in digital marketing and ecommerce executive searches.

“ZRG shares our boutique approach, including the way we engage clients, and how we focus on delivering a quality experience for our clients,” said Wiser Partners managing partner and founder David Wiser. “We are excited and honored to be part of the global ZRG family where we can now support our clients with a global team and with a broader product set to solve our clients’ human capital challenges.”

“By welcoming Wiser Partners, ZRG gains valuable experience in working with marketing, sales, and analytics senior executives at Fortune 100 consumer packaged goods companies, PE-owned, VC-backed, and family-owned firms,” said Larry Hartmann, CEO of ZRG. “Adding Wiser Partners to the family of ZRG companies helps take us to another, higher level in our functional expertise in this area.”

ZRG is one of the fastest growing firms in the global talent industry. In 2021, ZRG added London-based executive search firm Walter James (Dec. 2021) and Walking The Talk, a leading culture consulting firm (July 2021), and Ignata Finance Group (March 2024). ZRG’s organic growth continues across the UK, EU, and Middle East in retained search, on-demand talent solutions, and consulting.

Recent domestic acquisitions include Brimstone Consulting Group, a boutique strategy consulting firm (Dec. 2021); RoseRyan, Inc.; a Silicon Valley-based provider of finance and accounting consulting solutions (April 2022); Helbling & Associates, a national executive search firm focused on real estate, facilities, and construction (June 2023); and The Registry, an Interim Executive Solutions firm specializing in higher education (August 2023).

About Wiser Partners

Since 1994, Wiser Partners has been recruiting and placing functional leaders who know how to build, fix, and drive growth for businesses. Wiser focuses more on functional expertise versus industry specialization, which has led to a world-class client portfolio that stretches across every industry on the planet. The firm’s clients range from Fortune 100 corporations to Private Equity-owned, VC-backed, and family-held companies. Wiser has offices in Cincinnati, Columbia, SC, New York, Stamford, CT, Sacramento, Austin, Minneapolis, Raleigh, Charlotte, and Naples, FL.

About ZRG

ZRG is a global talent advisory firm that is changing the way companies hire and manage talent. ZRG’s data-driven approach to executive and professional search has been changing the way clients think about how to find top talent. The company’s digital Zi platform combines talent intelligence, candidate insights, and process improvement to dramatically deliver executive searches quicker and with proven better results.

Today, with the help of private equity investor RFE Investment Partners, ZRG is among the fastest growing firms in the search industry and provides a full suite of retained search, on-demand talent, and consulting and advisory solutions across the Americas, Asia, Europe, and Australia.

About RFE Investment Partners

Founded in 1979, RFE Investment Partners is a private equity investor with a long-standing small buyout heritage and a time-tested strategy for growing businesses. RFE equips companies with the capabilities and resources to scale by leveraging the extensive operational expertise, financial acumen, and broad business network of the RFE team.

Through over seventy-five small buyout transactions, RFE has consistently guided portfolio companies through multiple business cycles while driving value creation. RFE invested in ZRG Partners in December 2018, providing the tools and guidance needed to expand the capabilities and product offerings of the company, as well as grow the business on an international scale.