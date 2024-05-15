Fortier adds to his role as Managing Partner and Global Healthcare Life Sciences Practice Leader

NEW YORK and ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ZRG today announced that Dave Fortier, Managing Partner and Global Healthcare Life Sciences Practice Leader, has also assumed the role of Global Head of Partner Recruitment effective May 1, 2024.

In this role, Dave will partner with executive and practice leadership to recruit managing directors and principals across the Executive Search business globally.

Concurrently, Tamsin Clark-Lush has joined ZRG as Vice President, Partner Recruitment and will be based in the UK. She will support MD/Principal recruitment efforts globally and help accelerate ZRG’s growth across the EMEA region.

“Throughout his decade-plus tenure with the firm, Dave has consistently ranked among our top performers and influential leaders. He has also embodied and fostered our values, our collaborative mindset, and our OneTeam culture at ZRG. We are excited to have Dave leverage the insights and wisdom gained from his 24 years of executive search experience on behalf of our firm,” said Nate Frank, President of Executive Search at ZRG.

“I am proud and grateful of the firm we have built and to have experienced such growth and transformation for myself, the firm, and our people,” said Fortier. “I am excited to take on this additional challenge. We are fortunate to have reputable, inspiring, and inclusive practice and executive leaders.”

“I am thrilled to work more closely with these friends and colleagues to attract like-minded colleagues as we continue to innovate the executive search model and serve our clients and markets even better,” he added.

“Additionally, I am equally delighted to have Tamsin Clark-Lush joining the team,” Fortier said. “Her understanding of the Retail, Technology, and Financial Services industries, acquired through deep experience in both in-house and external recruitment will significantly enhance our efforts to attract top consultants to ZRG, both in the region and globally.”

About ZRG

ZRG is a global search and talent advisory firm with 30+ offices on five continents that provides people solutions for our clients’ most complex talent issues. Core offerings include revolutionary, data-based, executive search focusing on senior leadership around the world. ZRG’s suite of on-demand (interim) talent offerings help fill open roles and address project-based work with specialized talent. The firm’s consulting and advisory solutions focus on key issues like “culture fit,” strategic alignment, coaching, and sales optimization. Visit the company’s new website ZRGpartners.com.

Today, with the help of private equity investor RFE Investment Partners, ZRG is among the fastest-growing firms in the search industry and provides a full suite of retained search, on-demand talent, and consulting and advisory solutions across the Americas, Asia, Europe, and Australia.

About RFE Investment Partners

Founded in 1979, RFE Investment Partners is a private equity investor with a long-standing small buyout heritage and a time-tested strategy for growing businesses. RFE equips companies with the capabilities and resources to scale by leveraging the extensive operational expertise, financial acumen, and broad business network of the RFE team. Through over 75 small buyout transactions, RFE has consistently guided portfolio companies through multiple business cycles while driving value creation. RFE invested in ZRG Partners in December 2018, providing the tools and guidance needed to expand the capabilities and product offerings of the company, as well as grow the business on an international scale.