NEW YORK and PITTSBURGH, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ZRG, a rapidly growing global talent advisory firm, today announced the acquisition of Helbling & Associates, a national executive search firm focused on real estate, facilities, and construction.

Helbling & Associates, based in Wexford, PA, just outside Pittsburgh, was established in 1992 by Tom Helbling to meet the recruiting needs of construction contractors and real estate developers. As clients began referring the firm to their professional networks, Helbling’s client base expanded to entities with significant real estate assets and facilities management needs.

Today, Helbling’s clients include institutions of education, healthcare, and research, as well as cultural and community organizations. The group has completed search assignments in 43 states.

“The addition of the Helbling team to the ZRG family will bolster our growing Real Estate practice,” said Larry Hartmann, CEO of ZRG. “We’ll have more resources for our clients, including support in the construction sector of the real estate industry. We are very excited to bring even greater depth and breadth of expertise to the companies we serve.”

President of Executive Search at ZRG, Nate Frank said: “Our focus is always on our clients. What can a new acquisition add to our service offerings? In the case of Helbling, it’s deep experience across aligned verticals in the real estate industry and a coast-to-coast record of excellence. We’re very happy to have them on board.”

“Becoming a ZRG company is a monumental occasion in our firm’s 30-year history and an opportunity for our team to grow,” Tom Helbling said. “We look forward to providing our esteemed clients with data-driven tools and expanded service offerings.”

“I’ve known Tom for many years,” stated Kevin Jones, Managing Partner and Co-leader of ZRG’s Real Estate Practice. “His and his team’s focus on client service and the importance of relationship building will blend effortlessly with the way we help our clients at ZRG.”

About ZRG

ZRG is a global talent advisory firm that is changing the way companies hire and manage talent. ZRG’s data-driven approach to executive and professional search has been changing the way clients think about how to find top talent. The company’s digital Zi platform combines talent intelligence, candidate insights, and process improvement to dramatically deliver executive searches quicker and with proven better results.

Today, with the help of private equity investor RFE Investment Partners, ZRG is among the fastest growing firms in the search industry and provides a full suite of retained search, on-demand talent, and consulting and advisory solutions across the Americas, Asia, Europe, Middle East and Australia.

About RFE Investment Partners

Founded in 1979, RFE Investment Partners is a private equity investor with a long-standing small buyout heritage and a time-tested strategy for growing businesses. RFE equips companies with the capabilities and resources to scale by leveraging the extensive operational expertise, financial acumen, and broad business network of the RFE team. Through over 75 small buyout transactions, RFE has consistently guided portfolio companies through multiple business cycles while driving value creation. RFE invested in ZRG Partners in December 2018, providing the tools and guidance needed to expand the capabilities and product offerings of the company, as well as grow the business on an international scale.