Zscaler Appoints Chris Kozup as Chief Marketing Officer

Former Aruba, Cisco, and Nutanix Executive to Lead Marketing Strategy and Expansion for Next Phase of Growth

SAN JOSE, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS), the leader in cloud security, today announced Chris Kozup has been appointed Chief Marketing Officer. Kozup is responsible for global marketing strategy and execution. With more than 20 years in the industry, Kozup brings extensive enterprise technology marketing expertise to help Zscaler realize its next phase of growth. Kozup will report directly to Jay Chaudhry, Zscaler’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

“Zscaler is at the forefront of helping customers achieve their digital transformation goals through an industry leading, cloud-native approach to securing users, applications and data. Chris’s successful track record as a marketing executive and his customer-centric mindset make him the ideal leader to help further accelerate Zscaler’s growth,” said Chaudhry. “I am excited to welcome Chris to the team and to partner with him to extend our customer reach and engagement.”

Kozup was most recently Chief Marketing Officer at Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, where he was responsible for the strategy and execution of global marketing, implementing scalable and sustainable marketing programs for awareness, digital demand generation, sales enablement, channel marketing, and influencer communities. He also led marketing teams at industry-leading high-tech companies such as Nutanix and Cisco. Earlier in his career, Chris was an industry analyst at the META Group responsible for advising enterprise organizations on IT best practices.

“It has been inspiring to watch Zscaler help thousands of organizations ensure the safety and productivity of their workforce while accelerating their digital transformation efforts over the past year,” said Kozup. “Zscaler’s vision has been to build the world’s most scalable cloud security platform to secure a mobile and remote workforce, and I am thrilled to be joining the team that has helped so many companies achieve these goals.”

About Zscaler

Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) accelerates digital transformation so customers can be more agile, efficient, resilient, and secure. The Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange protects thousands of customers from cyberattacks and data loss by securely connecting users, devices, and applications in any location. Distributed across more than 150 data centers globally, the SASE-based Zero Trust Exchange is the world’s largest in-line cloud security platform.

