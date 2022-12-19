Coalition to Leverage ThreatLabz expertise and Intelligence from Zscaler’s Cloud Security Platform to Strengthen Global Cyber Resiliency

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zscaler, Inc . (NASDAQ: ZS), the leader in cloud security, today announced its membership in the Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative (JCDC), underscoring the company’s commitment to improving the nation’s cyber resiliency. JCDC, established by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) in 2021, leads the development and implementation of joint cyber defense plans and operations through critical partnerships with the private sector, Federal government and state, local, tribal and territorial governments. Zscaler will work with JCDC to enhance the collective cybersecurity posture of the United States and strategic international partners.

As the operator of the world’s largest in-line security cloud, Zscaler and the Zscaler ThreatLabz research team will analyze unique threat telemetry from 270+ billion transactions and 250,000 cloud updates per day – securing users globally. Additionally, Zscaler will participate in future cyber strategy planning with JCDC and its members.

“We founded Zscaler with the vision to create a modern cloud-native architecture for the seamless and secure exchange of information,” said Jay Chaudhry, CEO, chairman and founder of Zscaler. “Today, digital transformation has accelerated organizations’ move to cloud-based SaaS models and the internet is now the new corporate network — rendering 30 years of networking and security principles ineffective. We are honored to be working with JCDC to leverage the threat intelligence in Zscaler’s zero trust platform to help stop large-scale cyberattacks, prevent data exfiltration, and block debilitating ransomware attempts.”

JCDC members have diverse and unique expertise to help reduce risk to the cyber ecosystem and critical infrastructure. This diversity provides increased visibility and insights into the threat landscape enabling JCDC to develop plans and exercises against the most severe threats.

“JCDC addresses the global imperative for a more inclusive and operationally aligned community of cyber defenders to execute countermeasures against bad actors,” said Stephen Kovac, Chief Compliance Officer at Zscaler. “We have supported CISA for several years at the Federal level, but now we can help support our mutual resilience and ability to address immediate and future cyber incidents at a global level.”

Zscaler currently supports over 100 federal agencies and system integrators, keeping sensitive data secure and employees productive while working from anywhere. Additionally, Zscaler is the only cloud security provider with all core solutions comprising its portfolio of products – the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange platform™ – now authorized through the U.S. Federal government’s FedRAMP program at High and Moderate levels. As a result, government agencies and their contractors can use Zscaler’s Zero Trust platform for systems that manage their most sensitive information and protect against cyber threats.

Zscaler’s commitment to enabling security innovation across the public sector is underscored by related milestones, including:

Zscaler Advances Enterprise Data Security with Industry-First Zero Configuration Data Protection

Zscaler Private Access Achieves DoD Impact Level 5 (IL5)

Zscaler First SaaS Cloud Security Provider to Achieve StateRAMP Ready Status

Zscaler is chosen to run a pilot program in support of Executive Order 14028 by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST)

by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Zscaler is a Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Service Edge (SSE) , following up 10 consecutive years as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Secure Web Gateway

, following up 10 consecutive years as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Secure Web Gateway Zscaler is First Zero Trust Remote Access Cloud Service to Achieve FedRAMP-High JAB Authorization

ZIA™ receives Authorization to Operate (ATO) at the Moderate Impact level

Zscaler Becomes the First Cloud Services Provider to Receive FedRAMP Authorization for a Dedicated Zero Trust Remote Access Platform

For additional details about Zscaler’s partnership with JCDC read “ Zscaler Joins JCDC to Enhance Collective Cybersecurity Posture of U.S. ”

About the Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency established JCDC — the Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative — to unify cyber defenders from organizations worldwide. This diverse team proactively gathers, analyzes, and shares actionable cyber risk information to enable synchronized, holistic cybersecurity planning, cyber defense, and response.

About Zscaler

Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) accelerates digital transformation so customers can be more agile, efficient, resilient, and secure. The Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange protects thousands of customers from cyberattacks and data loss by securely connecting users, devices, and applications in any location. Distributed across more than 150 data centers globally, the SSE-based Zero Trust Exchange is the world’s largest in-line cloud security platform.

