Zscaler Names Dali Rajic as President Go-To-Market and Chief Revenue Officer

Enterprise cloud leader joins Zscaler to drive customer transformation and scale fast-growing cloud business

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS), the leader in cloud security, today announced the appointment of Dali Rajic as President Go-to-Market and Chief Revenue Officer. Rajic has nearly 25 years of experience in sales leadership and go-to-market operational roles. He will have worldwide responsibility for all aspects related to revenue growth and go-to-market strategy and the continued evolution of Zscaler’s customer success-focused initiatives. Rajic will report directly to Jay Chaudhry, CEO and Founder, Zscaler.

“We are thrilled to add a progressive cloud leader with a mindset to drive customer transformation on our team,” said Jay Chaudhry, CEO, Chairman, and Founder of Zscaler. “Dali played a significant role in AppDynamics’ rapid ascent to market leader over the last seven-plus years. His extensive cloud experience, proven ability to build multidimensional go-to-market models, and impressive track record in driving global sales results will be invaluable to Zscaler. We see an inflection point in the market as enterprises realize the need to evolve their security for today’s mobile- and cloud-first world. Our customers are looking for partners who can expertly guide them on this journey. Dali will play a major role in shaping our end-to-end engagement model, which will help customers optimize their transformational journey and unlock maximum value realization.”

Mr. Rajic was most recently the Chief Customer and Revenue Officer for AppDynamics, where he designed and oversaw an end-to-end customer success lifecycle model, from engagement creation, pre-sales, sales, and services to customer success. Prior to joining AppDynamics, Rajic held several senior sales leadership positions at BMC Software from 2009 to 2012. Before BMC Software, he was a Regional Vice President of Sales at Verint. In each experience, Rajic generated success by building, introducing, and scaling value and qualification-based enterprise sales frameworks for direct sales and, equally important, partner sales. These models were grounded on a highly predictable and repeatable sales process focused on positive customer outcomes.

“Many organizations are undergoing an operational and business transformation by rapidly moving apps, data, and services to the cloud to create higher efficiencies, agility, and more insights. This shift in where the resources are and how workers access them is creating new stresses and opportunities for organizations seeking a better way to protect their assets and workers,” said Rajic. “Zscaler’s ability to impact key use cases for this secure transformation allows Zscaler to act as a true partner bringing transformational ideas with appropriate planning to organizations. Zscaler has a strong strategy, a uniquely differentiated offering, a great team which cares about customers, and a massive market opportunity. I couldn’t be more excited to grow the team with top talent, so we can help guide customers with maximum impact on their journey.”

Dali Rajic earned an MBA, Financial and Strategic Management from Northwestern University, and a Bachelor of Science, International Marketing from California State Polytechnic University, Pomona.

Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) enables the world’s leading organizations to securely transform their networks and applications for a mobile and cloud-first world. Its flagship services, Zscaler Internet Access™ and Zscaler Private Access™, create fast, secure connections between users and applications, regardless of device, location, or network. Zscaler services are 100 percent cloud-delivered and offer the simplicity, enhanced security, and improved user experience that traditional appliances are unable to match. Used in more than 185 countries, Zscaler operates a multi-tenant distributed cloud security platform, protecting thousands of customers from cyberattacks and data loss. Learn more at zscaler.com or follow us on Twitter @zscaler.

Zscaler™, Zscaler Internet Access™, and Zscaler Private Access™, ZIA™ and ZPA™ are either (i) registered trademarks or service marks or (ii) trademarks or service marks of Zscaler, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Any other trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.