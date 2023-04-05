WALTHAM, Mass., April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ZSFab, Inc., a 3D-printing medical device company, is proud to announce that the ZSFab Cervical Interbody System has been successfully used in its first clinical case in the United States with Dr. Fernando Villamil, Orthopaedic Surgeon at the Center for Orthopedic Reconstruction and Excellence (CORE) Hospital in Jenks, Oklahoma. Dr. Villamil completed his spine fellowship at Harvard’s combined fellowship program at Massachusetts General Hospital with Dr. Kirkham Wood and Brigham and Women’s Hospital with Dr. Christopher Bono. Dr. Villamil serves as chair of the ZSFab medical advisory board as well as the leading surgeon in the cervical and lateral design teams.

The ZSFab Cervical Interbody System features an additively manufactured porous titanium implant with an optimized triply periodic minimal surface (TPMS) lattice structure, providing reduced subsidence and improved stress distribution. Additionally, the ZSFab cervical implant has rigid teeth on the inferior and superior surfaces to resist migration after insertion as well as to maximize contact surface area with the vertebral endplates. The interbody device is available in a multitude of sizes for ACDF.

Dr. Villamil commented, “The design of the ZSFab Cervical Interbody device allows for bony ingrowth with its optimized lattice throughout and for generous biologic material placement, without sacrificing strength or subsidence performance.”

Jing Zhang, PhD, CEO of ZSFab, stated, “We are thrilled to have our first ZSFab cervical interbody implanted by Dr. Villamil. The device is designed with interconnected porous structures, engineered for bony integration, minimal debris, high fatigue strength, and minimized subsidence. As we expand our spine solutions, our team is dedicated to providing products of the highest quality to improve patient outcomes with shortened recovery time and reduced revision rates.”

Prior to this first US clinical use, the ZSFab Cervical Interbody System had already been successfully implanted in clinical cases in China.

About ZSFab

ZSFab is a Greater Boston, Massachusetts based spine and orthopaedic devices company, founded in 2017, that designs, additively manufactures, and markets products for spine and orthopaedic surgery. ZSFab is developing unique, high-performing solutions that integrate their software tools, advanced modeling and optimization methods, and 3D-printing technology. For more information, please visit www.zsfab.com.

