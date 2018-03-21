SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) – Facebook Inc Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg apologized on Wednesday for mistakes his company made in how it handled data belonging to 50 million of its users and promised tougher steps to restrict developers’ access to such information.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Trump defends congratulatory phone call to Putin - March 21, 2018
- Zuckerberg apologizes for Facebook mistakes with user data, vows curbs - March 21, 2018
- Congress unveils $1.3 trillion spending bill as shutdown looms - March 21, 2018