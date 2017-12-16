Zuma calls for party unity as ANC meets to elect new leader

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – South Africa’s Jacob Zuma gave his last speech as African National Congress head on Saturday, as the only party in power since the end of apartheid prepared to pick its next leader, and likely future president, in a vote that was too close to call.
