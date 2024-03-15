LYNNWOOD, Wash., March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) a leading specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, equipment and accessories for young men and women, today reported results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended February 3, 2024.

Net sales for the fourth quarter ended February 3, 2024 (14 weeks) increased 0.6% to $281.8 million from $280.1 million in the fourth quarter ended January 28, 2023 (13 weeks). Net loss in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 was $33.5 million, or $1.73 per share, compared to net income of $11.4 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of the prior fiscal year. Fiscal 2023 fourth quarter results reflect a goodwill impairment charge of $41.1 million, or $2.13 per share after-tax, related to the Company’s decision to slow store growth and focus on profitability in Europe and the corresponding impact on the future cash flow projections of its Blue Tomato business.

Total net sales for the twelve months (53 weeks) ended February 3, 2024 decreased 8.6% to $875.5 million from $958.4 million reported for the twelve months (52 weeks) ended January 28, 2023. Net loss for fiscal 2023 inclusive of the $41.1 million goodwill impairment charge was $62.6 million, or $3.25 per share, compared to net income for fiscal 2022 of $21.0 million, or $1.08 per diluted share.

At February 3, 2024, the Company had cash and current marketable securities of $171.6 million compared to cash and current marketable securities of $173.5 million at January 28, 2023. The slight decrease was primarily driven by capital expenditures, offset by cash flow from operating activities.

Rick Brooks, Chief Executive Officer of Zumiez Inc., stated, “We concluded a difficult year with stronger than anticipated fourth quarter results as our consolidated monthly sales trend accelerated in January. Within our recent performance, there were multiple areas that showed a marked improvement, led by our North American men’s business which grew year-over-year in the fourth quarter. While we are encouraged by our stronger than anticipated fourth quarter and sustained quarterly improvements as we moved through the year, the global operating environment remains challenging and therefore we are further adjusting our strategies to balance the interests of our shareholders and customers. For 2024, this includes slowing store growth in Europe and focusing on increasing the productivity of our current footprint in the region. We are also continuing to close underperforming stores in the U.S., reducing labor costs to align with lower revenue levels, and looking to drive even greater efficiencies throughout the organization. At the same time, we’ll invest to ensure we are winning with the consumer by launching new, highly sought-after brands, maintaining our best-in-class service levels, and strengthening our customer connections. We have successfully navigated down cycles before and I am confident in our teams’ ability to return the Company to growth and enhanced profitability both in the near-term and the years ahead.”

Fiscal First Quarter-to-Date Sales

Total first quarter-to-date sales for the four weeks ended March 2, 2024 decreased 3.1%, from the four weeks ended February 25, 2023. Comparable sales for the four weeks ended March 2, 2024 decreased 6.2% from the four weeks ended March 4, 2023. From a regional perspective, comparable sales for North America decreased 2.6% and other international comparable sales decreased 17.8%.

Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Outlook

The Company is introducing guidance for the three months ending May 4, 2024. Net sales are projected to be in the range of $167 to $172 million. Earnings per share are expected to be between a loss of $1.09 and a loss of $1.19.

The Company currently intends to open approximately 10 new stores in fiscal 2024, including up to 3 stores in North America, 3 stores in Europe and 4 stores in Australia.

Conference call Information

To access the conference call, please pre-register (Registration Link). Registrants will receive confirmation with dial-in details. The conference call will also be available to interested parties through a live webcast at https://ir.zumiez.com. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time at https://ir.zumiez.com.

About Zumiez Inc.

Zumiez is a leading specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories and hardgoods for young men and women who want to express their individuality through the fashion, music, art and culture of action sports, streetwear, and other unique lifestyles. As of March 2, 2024, we operated 753 stores, including 594 in the United States, 47 in Canada, 87 in Europe and 25 in Australia. We operate under the names Zumiez, Blue Tomato and Fast Times. Additionally, we operate ecommerce web sites at zumiez.com, zumiez.ca, blue-tomato.com and fasttimes.com.au.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release and oral statements relating thereto made from time to time by representatives of the Company may constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, without limitation, predictions and guidance relating to the Company’s future financial performance, brand and product category diversity, ability to adjust product mix, integration of acquired businesses, growing customer demand for our products and new store openings. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as, “may,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations but they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, those described in the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 28, 2023 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov. You are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements herein and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

ZUMIEZ INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

February 3,

% of January 28, % of 2024 Sales 2023 Sales (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net sales $ 281,822 100.0 % 280,110 100.0 % Cost of goods sold 185,171 65.7 % 184,841 66.0 % Gross profit 96,651 34.3 % 95,269 34.0 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 129,436 45.9 % 80,059 28.6 % Operating (loss) profit (32,785 ) -11.6 % 15,210 5.4 % Interest income, net 941 0.3 % 645 0.2 % Other income (expense), net 545 0.2 % 293 0.1 % (Loss) Earnings before income taxes (31,299 ) -11.1 % 16,148 5.8 % Provision for income taxes 2,188 0.8 % 4,716 1.7 % Net (loss) income $ (33,487 ) -11.9 % $ 11,432 4.1 % Basic earnings per share $ (1.73 ) $ 0.60 Diluted earnings per share $ (1.73 ) $ 0.59 Weighted average shares used in computation of earnings per share: Basic 19,323 19,114 Diluted 19,323 19,255 Fiscal Year Ended

February 3,

% of January 28, % of 2024 Sales 2023 Sales (Unaudited) Net sales $ 875,486 100.0 % $ 958,380 100.0 % Cost of goods sold 594,596 67.9 % 633,702 66.1 % Gross profit 280,890 32.1 % 324,678 33.9 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 345,679 39.5 % 293,578 30.7 % Operating (loss) profit (64,789 ) -7.4 % 31,100 3.2 % Interest income, net 3,522 0.4 % 1,924 0.2 % Other expense, net (611 ) -0.1 % (557 ) -0.1 % (Loss) Earnings before income taxes (61,878 ) -7.1 % 32,467 3.4 % Provision for income taxes 732 0.1 % 11,433 1.2 % Net (loss) income $ (62,610 ) -7.2 % $ 21,034 2.2 % Basic earnings per share $ (3.25 ) $ 1.10 Diluted earnings per share $ (3.25 ) $ 1.08 Weighted average shares used in computation of earnings per share: Basic 19,290 19,208 Diluted 19,290 19,428

ZUMIEZ INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands) February 3,

2024 January 28,

2023 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 88,875 $ 81,503 Marketable securities 82,704 91,986 Receivables 13,780 20,613 Inventories 128,827 134,824 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 12,401 11,252 Total current assets 326,587 340,178 Fixed assets, net 90,508 93,746 Operating lease right-of-use assets 196,775 222,240 Goodwill 15,374 56,566 Intangible assets, net 14,200 14,443 Deferred tax assets, net 8,623 8,205 Other long-term assets 12,159 12,525 Total long-term assets 337,639 407,725 Total assets $ 664,226 $ 747,903 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities Trade accounts payable $ 38,885 $ 40,379 Accrued payroll and payroll taxes 18,431 16,321 Operating lease liabilities 60,885 65,460 Other liabilities 25,886 23,649 Total current liabilities 144,087 145,809 Long-term operating lease liabilities 159,877 188,835 Other long-term liabilities 7,052 5,931 Total long-term liabilities 166,929 194,766 Total liabilities 311,016 340,575 Shareholders’ equity Preferred stock, no par value, 20,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding — — Common stock, no par value, 50,000 shares authorized; 19,833 shares issued and outstanding at February 3, 2024 and 19,489 shares issued and outstanding at January 28, 2023 196,144 188,418 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (19,027 ) (19,793 ) Retained earnings 176,093 238,703 Total shareholders’ equity 353,210 407,328 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 664,226 $ 747,903

ZUMIEZ INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) Fiscal Year Ended February 3,

2024 January 28,

2023 (Unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities: Net (loss) income $ (62,610 ) $ 21,034 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Depreciation, amortization and accretion 22,763 21,626 Noncash lease expense 68,164 67,394 Deferred taxes (1,050 ) 2,485 Stock-based compensation expense 7,022 6,991 Impairment of goodwill and long-lived assets 43,904 2,081 Other 206 1,176 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: – – Receivables 6,859 (1,716 ) Inventories 5,809 (5,279 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (1,817 ) (1,082 ) Trade accounts payable (907 ) (15,484 ) Accrued payroll and payroll taxes 2,170 (14,895 ) Income taxes payable 2,090 (2,320 ) Operating lease liabilities (78,983 ) (76,605 ) Other liabilities 1,135 (5,785 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 14,755 (379 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Additions to fixed assets (20,350 ) (25,627 ) Purchases of marketable securities and other investments (38,348 ) (1,914 ) Sales and maturities of marketable securities and other investments 50,150 81,750 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (8,548 ) 54,209 Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from revolving credit facilities 49,440 22,688 Payments on revolving credit facilities (49,440 ) (22,688 ) Proceeds from issuance and exercise of stock-based awards 704 1,111 Payments for tax withholdings on equity awards — (508 ) Common stock repurchased — (87,860 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 704 (87,257 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (1,080 ) (2,172 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 5,831 (35,599 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 88,453 124,052 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 94,284 $ 88,453 Supplemental disclosure on cash flow information: Cash paid during the period for income taxes $ 2,065 $ 11,309 Accrual for purchases of fixed assets 800 1,433 See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements

Company Contact:

Darin White

Director of Finance &

Investor Relations

Zumiez Inc.

(425) 551-1500, ext. 1337

Investor Contact:

ICR

Brendon Frey

(203) 682-8200