LYNNWOOD, Wash., Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) a leading specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, equipment and accessories for young men and women, today reported results for the second quarter ended July 29, 2023.

Net sales for the second quarter ended July 29, 2023 (13 weeks) decreased 11.6% to $194.4 million from $220.0 million in the second quarter ended July 30, 2022 (13 weeks). Net loss in the second quarter of fiscal 2023 was $8.5 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, compared to net income of $3.1 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, in the second quarter of the prior fiscal year.

Total net sales for the six months (26 weeks) ended July 29, 2023 decreased 14.4% to $377.3 million from $440.7 million reported for the six months (26 weeks) ended July 30, 2022. Net loss for the first six months of fiscal 2023 was $26.9 million, or $1.40 per diluted share, compared to net income for the first six months of fiscal 2022 of $2.7 million, or $0.14 per diluted share.

At July 29, 2023, the Company had cash and current marketable securities of $140.0 million compared to cash and current marketable securities of $166.2 million at July 30, 2022. The decrease was primarily driven by capital expenditures.

Rick Brooks, Chief Executive Officer of Zumiez Inc., stated, “While our North American business remains under pressure, second quarter sales trends improved month-to-month and our year-over-year top-line performance was meaningfully better compared with the first quarter. With continued headwinds facing consumer discretionary spending combined with a heightened promotional marketplace, we are pleased with the progress we’ve made positioning our business for the second half of 2023. The back-to-school season, which is historically a good indicator for holiday demand, is continuing to show improvement from the last few quarters. Despite the challenges year-to-date, we are confident that the global consumer centric operating model we have built and refined over the past four decades will continue to deliver great long-term value for our shareholders.”

Third Quarter To-Date

Total third quarter-to-date sales for the 37 days ending September 4, 2023 decreased 7.7%, compared with the same 37-day time period in the prior year ended September 5, 2022. Total comparable sales for the 37-day period ending September 4, 2023 were down 8.6% from the comparable period in the prior year.

Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Outlook

The Company is introducing guidance for the three months ending October 28, 2023. Net sales are projected to be in the range of $211 to $216 million. Consolidated operating margins are expected to between negative 1.5% and negative 2.5% resulting in a loss per diluted share of approximately $0.15 to $0.25.

The Company currently intends to open approximately 19 new stores in fiscal 2023, including up to 5 stores in North America, 10 stores in Europe and 4 stores in Australia.

About Zumiez Inc.

Zumiez is a leading specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories and hardgoods for young men and women who want to express their individuality through the fashion, music, art and culture of action sports, streetwear, and other unique lifestyles. As of August 26, 2023, we operated 761 stores, including 609 in the United States, 49 in Canada, 81 in Europe and 22 in Australia. We operate under the names Zumiez, Blue Tomato and Fast Times. Additionally, we operate ecommerce web sites at zumiez.com, zumiez.ca, blue-tomato.com and fasttimes.com.au.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release and oral statements relating thereto made from time to time by representatives of the Company may constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, without limitation, predictions and guidance relating to the Company’s future financial performance, brand and product category diversity, ability to adjust product mix, integration of acquired businesses, growing customer demand for our products and new store openings. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as, “may,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations but they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, those described in the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 28, 2023 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov. You are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements herein and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

ZUMIEZ INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended July 29, 2023 % of Sales July 30, 2022

% of Sales Net sales $ 194,438 100.0 % $ 219,993 100.0 % Cost of goods sold 132,760 68.3 % 144,929 65.9 % Gross profit 61,678 31.7 % 75,064 34.1 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 72,171 37.1 % 70,109 31.8 % Operating (loss) profit (10,493 ) -5.4 % 4,955 2.3 % Interest income, net 775 0.4 % 358 0.1 % Other income, net 423 0.2 % 233 0.1 % (Loss) earnings before income taxes (9,295 ) -4.8 % 5,546 2.5 % (Benefit from) provision for income taxes (786 ) -0.4 % 2,479 1.1 % Net (loss) income $ (8,509 ) -4.4 % $ 3,067 1.4 % Basic (loss) earnings per share $ (0.44 ) $ 0.16 Diluted (loss) earnings per share $ (0.44 ) $ 0.16 Weighted average shares used in computation of (loss) earnings per share: Basic 19,311 19,084 Diluted 19,311 19,262 Six Months Ended July 29, 2023 % of Sales July 30, 2022

% of Sales Net sales $ 377,325 100.0 % $ 440,679 100.0 % Cost of goods sold 266,290 70.6 % 293,242 66.5 % Gross profit 111,035 29.4 % 147,437 33.5 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 142,881 37.8 % 141,985 32.3 % Operating (loss) profit (31,846 ) -8.4 % 5,452 1.2 % Interest income, net 1,632 0.4 % 850 0.2 % Other (expense) income, net (118 ) 0.0 % 405 0.1 % (Loss) earnings before income taxes (30,332 ) -8.0 % 6,707 1.5 % (Benefit from) provision for income taxes (3,441 ) -0.9 % 4,037 0.9 % Net (loss) income $ (26,891 ) -7.1 % $ 2,670 0.6 % Basic (loss) earnings per share $ (1.40 ) $ 0.14 Diluted (loss) earnings per share $ (1.40 ) $ 0.14 Weighted average shares used in computation of (loss) earnings per share: Basic 19,254 19,308 Diluted 19,254 19,592

ZUMIEZ INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands) July 29, 2023 January 28, 2023 July 30, 2022 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 57,854 $ 81,503 $ 59,144 Marketable securities 82,128 91,986 107,036 Receivables 23,910 20,613 24,201 Inventories 156,654 134,824 151,071 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 14,523 11,252 14,053 Total current assets 335,069 340,178 355,505 Fixed assets, net 94,193 93,746 91,196 Operating lease right-of-use assets 221,538 222,240 228,243 Goodwill 56,889 56,566 54,017 Intangible assets, net 14,409 14,443 13,679 Deferred tax assets, net 12,161 8,205 6,546 Other long-term assets 11,575 12,525 11,425 Total long-term assets 410,765 407,725 405,106 Total assets $ 745,834 $ 747,903 $ 760,611 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities Trade accounts payable $ 69,773 $ 40,379 $ 72,915 Accrued payroll and payroll taxes 14,608 16,321 16,970 Operating lease liabilities 66,087 65,460 67,411 Other liabilities 19,312 23,649 23,951 Total current liabilities 169,780 145,809 181,247 Long-term operating lease liabilities 184,439 188,835 196,073 Other long-term liabilities 6,191 5,931 4,995 Total long-term liabilities 190,630 194,766 201,068 Total liabilities 360,410 340,575 382,315 Shareholders’ equity Preferred stock, no par value, 20,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding — — — Common stock, no par value, 50,000 shares authorized; 19,809 shares issued and outstanding at July 29, 2023, 19,489 shares issued and outstanding at January 28, 2023, and 19,474 shares issued and outstanding at July 30, 2023 192,169 188,418 184,619 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (18,557 ) (19,793 ) (26,662 ) Retained earnings 211,812 238,703 220,339 Total shareholders’ equity 385,424 407,328 378,296 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 745,834 $ 747,903 $ 760,611

ZUMIEZ INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) Six Months Ended July 29, 2023 July 30, 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net (loss) income $ (26,891 ) $ 2,670 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation, amortization and accretion 10,881 10,598 Noncash lease expense 34,380 33,040 Deferred taxes (4,060 ) 3,035 Stock-based compensation expense 3,476 3,513 Impairment of long-lived assets 338 65 Other 84 (115 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Receivables (1,113 ) (5,496 ) Inventories (21,721 ) (24,671 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (3,807 ) (3,946 ) Trade accounts payable 30,150 17,084 Accrued payroll and payroll taxes (1,676 ) (13,958 ) Income taxes payable (1,044 ) (4,128 ) Operating lease liabilities (38,783 ) (37,239 ) Other liabilities (4,480 ) (4,611 ) Net cash used in operating activities (24,266 ) (24,159 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Additions to fixed assets (11,879 ) (10,253 ) Purchases of marketable securities and other investments (1,850 ) (1,914 ) Sales and maturities of marketable securities and other investments 12,284 67,890 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (1,445 ) 55,723 Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from revolving credit facilities 25,682 19,844 Payments on revolving credit facilities (25,682 ) (19,844 ) Proceeds from issuance and exercise of stock-based awards 460 781 Payments for tax withholdings on equity awards (185 ) (499 ) Common stock repurchased — (87,860 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 275 (87,578 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 179 (2,367 ) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (25,257 ) (58,381 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 88,453 124,052 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 63,196 $ 65,671 Supplemental disclosure on cash flow information: Cash paid during the period for income taxes $ 1,520 $ 5,027 Accrual for purchases of fixed assets 1,784 2,466

