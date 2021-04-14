Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Zurn Announces PRO Partner Program

Zurn Announces PRO Partner Program

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 26 mins ago

Redefining commitment to plumbing contractors

Milwaukee, WI, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zurn Industries, LLC is pleased to announce the PRO Partner Program. This exclusive service connects certified plumbing and installation contractors with wide-ranging commercial businesses. Zurn PRO Partners will gain member-only access to resources, training, and tools, on top of Zurn co-branded marketing materials to reach current and prospective customers.

 

“Many businesses are looking to update their restrooms to a touchless experience,” says Richard Bledsoe, Zurn Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “Yet, they often don’t know where to start or what solutions would work best for their environments. The PRO Partner Program simplifies every decision and step along the way. Building owners and facility managers are matched with a qualified plumbing contractor in their area. They’re ensured expert advice and installation, on top of Zurn’s industry-leading products and support.”

 

Plumbing contractors who enroll in the PRO Partner Program will receive product training and education, as well as dedicated sales representatives, customer care team associates, will-call, and product experts. There is no charge or minimum purchase requirements to gain access to the program. Plumbing and installer professionals interested in becoming a PRO Partner can learn more about the program by emailing [email protected]

 

 

About Zurn Industries

Zurn Industries, LLC is a recognized leader in commercial, municipal, healthcare and industrial markets. Zurn offers the largest breadth of engineered water solutions, including a wide spectrum of sustainable plumbing products. Zurn delivers total building solutions for new construction and retrofit applications that enhance any building’s environment. For more information, visit Zurn.com.

CONTACT: Leslie McGowan
Zurn Industries, LLC
814-871-4757
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.