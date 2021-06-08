Breaking News
Zurn Integrates Hydro·X Power Technology in Sensor Faucet Line

Sustainability Made Easy

Milwaukee, WI, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zurn Industries, LLC recently launched Hydro·X Power technology within its touchless sensor faucet portfolio. Hydro·X Power efficiently generates and stores energy from the source. Once the faucet is activated, the turbine system transforms flowing water into energy. A few activations each day harvests enough power to extend the battery life by at least ten years.

 “We harnessed the sustainable performance of hydropower for our sensor faucet line,” says Jon Huddle, Zurn Director of Product Management for Finish Plumbing. “Our engineers took it a step further by eliminating the bulk and special wiring typical with similar models. The power-harvesting battery lasts up to ten years or longer uninterrupted—that’s a decade that every fixture in every restroom keeps working without requiring a single replacement. So, it’s easy to install and just as easy to maintain.”

Hydro·X Power is available for Zurn’s battery-operated Aqua-FIT® Series sensor faucets with no additional suffix or part number change. Beyond the contractor and maintenance, the line is designed to save energy and water, which building owners can use towards LEED goals. Each faucet delivers consistent flow volumes from 0.35 gpm to 1.5 gpm and above. For more information, visit zurn.com/hydro-x.

 About Zurn Industries

Zurn Industries, LLC is a recognized leader in commercial, municipal, healthcare, and industrial markets. Zurn offers the largest breadth of engineered water solutions, including a wide spectrum of sustainable plumbing products. Zurn delivers total building solutions for new construction and retrofit applications that enhance any building’s environment. For more information, visit Zurn.com.

