Zurn Recognizes Specifier of the Year

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 24 mins ago

Dave Texter Receives Award

David Krohn, Zurn Director of eCommerce & Digital Spec presents Specifier of the Year award to Dave Texter of KLH Engineers.

Milwaukee, WI, Oct. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zurn Industries, LLC recognizes Dave Texter as the first-ever Specifier of the Year recipient. The annual contest, sponsored by inSpec, powered by Zurn, ran from Aug. 1 to Sept. 30.

Nearly twenty American Society of Plumbing Engineers (ASPE) members submitted how they use a digital technology to automate and enhance the plumbing specification process. From there, the contest panel selected the recipient based on the members’ written entries.

 “The only way to enrich and streamline the specification process is to understand the challenges professionals face each day, recognize what capabilities help the most and apply that insight to develop digital solutions that help simplify the process,” said David Krohn, Zurn’s Director of eCommerce and Digital Specifications. “Dave Texter secured the first annual Specifier of the Year for his wealth of insight. Dave’s essay not only demonstrated process simplification through digital tools, it took it a step further by explaining how it relates to a designer or engineer’s job. On behalf of the inSpec panel, congratulations, Dave, and a special thank you to all the plumbing engineers who entered the contest.”

Dave Texter received the honor Oct. 24, in Pittsburgh, PA at the ASPE Tech Symposium. The inSpec contest will be held again in 2020. 

About Zurn Industries

Zurn Industries, LLC is a recognized leader in commercial, municipal, healthcare and industrial markets. Zurn offers the largest breadth of engineered water solutions, including a wide spectrum of sustainable plumbing products. Zurn delivers total building solutions for new construction and retrofit applications that enhance any building’s environment. For more information, visit Zurn.com.

