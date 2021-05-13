Breaking News
Zurn Releases FloForce™ High Performance Roof Drain

MILWAUKEE, WI, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zurn Industries, LLC recently launched its Z100 FloForce High-Performance Roof Drain to meet code requirements and promote flow efficiency. The efficiency of this new drain is realized through a redesigned system geometry, which optimizes the flow at lower head depths.

“We started from square one to redesign the Z100 FloForce,” says Matt Lawrence, Zurn’s Director of Engineering and Product Management for Drains and Siteworks. “Our engineers collaborated with industry partners, considered enhancements, prototyped model after model, and tested and demonstrated each iteration in our testing facility. The FloForce is backed by data, so engineers can easily calculate the system’s drainage requirements. There is no equal out there. FloForce is the standard in roof drains.”

The FloForce parabolical design and enhancements are engineered to flow at a lower head depth. The new drain was designed with the engineer, contractor, building owner, and roofer in mind. For more information and to view the full product video, visit zurn.com/floforce.

About Zurn Industries

Zurn Industries, LLC is a recognized leader in commercial, municipal, healthcare and industrial markets. Zurn offers the largest breadth of engineered water solutions, including a wide spectrum of sustainable plumbing products. Zurn delivers total building solutions for new construction and retrofit applications that enhance any building’s environment. For more information, visit Zurn.com.

