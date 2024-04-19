BEIJING, China, April 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNET) (“ZW Data Action” or the “Company”), an integrated online advertising, precision marketing, data analytics and other value-added services provider serving enterprise clients, today announced that it received a notice (the “Notice”) from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) notifying the Company that due to the Company’s failure to timely file its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 (the “2023 Form 10-K”), with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), the Company is not in compliance with Nasdaq’s continued listing requirements under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) (the “Rule”), which requires the timely filing of all required periodic reports with the SEC.