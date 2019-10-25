Zynerba Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Dawson James Securities 5th Annual Small Cap Growth Conference

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 17 mins ago

DEVON, Pa., Oct. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE), the leader in innovative pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders, today announced that Zynerba’s Vice President of Communications and Investor Relations, Will Roberts, will present a company overview at the Dawson James Securities 5th Annual Small Cap Growth Conference. The presentation will take place on Tuesday, October 29th at 9:40AM EDT at the Wyndham Grand Jupiter. A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible on the Investor Relations page of http://www.zynerba.com.  

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals is the leader in pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. We are committed to improving the lives of patients and their families living with severe, chronic health conditions including Fragile X syndrome, autism spectrum disorder, 22q11.2 deletion syndrome, and a heterogeneous group of rare and ultra-rare epilepsies known as developmental and epileptic encephalopathies. Learn more at www.zynerba.com and follow us on Twitter at @ZynerbaPharma.  

Investor Contact
William Roberts, Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals
484.581.7489
[email protected]   

