CEO Stephen C. Glover to discuss key updates on the development status of ZyVersa’s Phase 2a-ready Cholesterol Efflux Mediator™ VAR 200 for renal disease, and inflammasome ASC inhibitor IC 100 which has potential to treat multiple CNS and other inflammatory diseases

WESTON, Fla., Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZVSA, or “ZyVersa”), a clinical stage specialty biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and renal diseases with high unmet medical needs, announced today that Stephen C. Glover, Co-Founder, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and President will participate in a fireside chat at the 35th Annual Roth Conference scheduled for March 12-14, 2023 to be held at The Ritz Carlton, Laguna Niguel in Dana Point, California.

Details regarding ZyVersa’s fireside chat are as follows:

Event: 35th Annual Roth Conference

Date: Tuesday, March 14, 2023

Time: 2:00 PM PST

Location: Healthcare, Salon 5 – The Ritz Carlton, Dana Point, California

“We look forward to discussing ZyVersa’s two platform technologies and highlighting our expected key milestones with investors attending the Roth Conference,” stated Mr. Glover. “ZyVersa is currently advancing two product candidates, Cholesterol Efflux Mediator™ VAR 200 in development to ameliorate renal lipid accumulation that damages the kidneys’ filtration system, and inflammasome ASC inhibitor IC 100 which blocks initiation and perpetuation of damaging inflammation associated with numerous inflammatory diseases.”

To learn more about ZyVersa and its differentiated product pipeline, please request a one-on-one meeting with Mr. Glover through the conference portal.

About ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc.

ZyVersa is a clinical stage specialty biopharmaceutical company leveraging advanced, proprietary technologies to develop first-in-class drugs. ZyVersa’s focus is on patients with renal or inflammatory diseases who have significant unmet medical needs. The company’s development pipeline includes phase 2a-ready Cholesterol Efflux Mediator™ VAR 200 for treatment of rare kidney disease, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS). Other potential indications for VAR 200 include Alport syndrome and diabetic kidney disease. ZyVersa’s development pipeline also includes novel inflammasome ASC inhibitor IC 100 to control damaging inflammation associated with a multitude of inflammatory diseases. IC 100 has potential to treat numerous CNS and other inflammatory diseases. For more information, please visit www.zyversa.com.

