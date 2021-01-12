Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Zywave Reports Milestone Year, Promises Continued Growth in 2021

Zywave Reports Milestone Year, Promises Continued Growth in 2021

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Insurtech leader releases 2020 Stewardship Report highlighting product innovation, strategic acquisitions and sustained growth

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zywave, the leading insurance technology provider powering growth for its partners, today released its 2020 Stewardship Report detailing the company’s unrivaled accomplishments over the past year. Highlights from 2020 include several hundred product releases and enhancements, further expansion in both carrier and P&C markets, and two major corporate acquisitions that now position Zywave as the only insurtech provider to offer a complete package of front-office solutions for independent agencies across all lines of business.

“Zywave’s objective is to serve as the most impactful business partner fueling growth for insurance organizations,” said Jason Liu, chief executive officer of Zywave. “Over the past year, we have made monumental investments in the industry to demonstrate that value and commitment to the insurance space—and we’re just getting started. As we take on 2021, our partners can expect to see even more innovation and growth, which will translate to their continued success.”

To provide its partners with the best solutions in the industry, Zywave has been heavily investing in its existing products, while enhancing its product portfolio with new acquisitions. Following are the company’s highlights from the past year.

Strategic Acquisitions

November 2020 was a pivotal month in Zywave’s corporate trajectory with several major announcements, including:

  • A new investor relationship with Clearlake Capital Group, L.P., strengthening Zywave’s position to achieve long-term, strategic growth
  • The acquisition of Advisen and London-based subsidiary WCL, preeminent providers of data, media and tech solutions, amplifying Zywave’s existing product portfolio and accelerating its global footprint
  • The acquisition of ITC, a leading provider of marketing, rating, and management software and services, which officially closed at the end of December 2020. The combined entities enable Zywave to deliver its innovative operations, sales and marketing solutions to agencies selling employee benefits, commercial or personal lines of coverage 

Corporate Growth

Zywave achieved record growth over the past year, both organically and through acquisitions:

  • Now proudly serving more than 15,000 customers in 10 countries across the globe
  • Offering services for even more insurance professionals, including agencies, brokerages, carriers and HCM service providers

Innovations & Integrations

Zywave remains committed to delivering the industry’s leading end-to-end solutions all on one cloud-based platform. Notable accomplishments in 2020 include:

  • Consolidated Zywave’s products into four portfolios—or clouds—to better align with our customers’ workflows and operations
  • Completed 274 product releases and fulfilled 132 partner enhancement requests
  • Integrated miEdge’s industry-leading data into Zywave’s cloud solutions, giving users access to millions of leads
  • Launched Zywave CPQ for P&C, enabling brokers to access carrier-direct rates in minutes, helping to save time and increase efficiency within the quoting process
  • Expanded Zywave CPQ for employee benefits, adding 113 direct carrier partners across more than 26 states
  • Transformed Zywave’s content solutions into a complete Content Management System (CMS), providing users one centralized place to manage all their content and customize industry-leading content to their organization
  • Created 2,300+ new pieces of content and 333 videos, bringing Zywave’s total number of content resources to 40,000+

Industry Support

Less than a week after COVID-19 was declared a global pandemic, Zywave launched its free COVID-19 Resource Center to provide the industry with content they could trust:

  • Provided over 100 pieces of exclusive, free content, adding up to more than 45,000 total content downloads
  • Hosted regular compliance webinars providing vital information to help keep insurance professionals and their clients informed of rapidly evolving guidelines and regulations
  • Recognized with TrustRadius 2020 Tech Cares Award for service to the industry

“While we take the time to celebrate a historic year at Zywave, we are also riding on that momentum, gearing up for even more major developments in 2021,” added Liu. “It’s an exciting time for the insurance industry and we’re looking forward to further growing alongside our partners.”

To view Zywave’s 2020 Stewardship Report, visit http://zywv.us/2020stewardship. For more information on Zywave, visit www.zywave.com.

About Zywave

Zywave leads the insurance tech industry, fueling business growth for its partners with cloud-based sales management, client delivery, content and analytics solutions. Offering a technology platform embedded with robust data and the most comprehensive content portfolio available, we empower smarter business decisions throughout the entire customer lifecycle. More than 15,000 carriers, HCM service providers, agencies and brokerages worldwide—including all of the top 100 U.S. insurance firms—use Zywave solutions to enhance client services, achieve business growth and promote greater health, wellness and safety. Additional information can be found at www.zywave.com.

CONTACT: Contact: April Larsen
[email protected]
414-918-0547

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.