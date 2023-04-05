SAN FRANCISCO, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hagens Berman urges Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI) investors who suffered substantial losses to submit your losses now.

Zynex, Inc. (ZYXI) Investigation:

The investigation focuses on Zynex’s past assurances that its financial statements were prepared in conformity with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”) and that it maintained effective internal controls over financial reporting.

On Mar. 6, 2023, Zynex abruptly postponed the release of its Q4 and FY 2022 earnings and the investor conference call scheduled for later that afternoon. The company only explained it “will announce its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results and conference call schedule in a future press release to allow additional time to complete its year-end closing procedures.”

This news sent the price of Zynex shares crashing lower on Mar. 7, 2023.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and the specific reasons for Zynex’s delayed filing, including whether there may be difficulty obtaining auditor sign-off and whether there may be a pending restatement of previously-reported financial results,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Zynex should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email ZYXI@hbsslaw.com.

