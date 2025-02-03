Vancouver, Canada, Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Seasons Catering, a top-rated vancouver catering services company, is excited to announce the release of its next seasonal menu for Valentine’s Day.

Available from January 29th until February 14th, Seasons Catering’s new Valentine’s Day catering menu is perfect for both private and corporate clients with its mouth-watering desserts, such as white chocolate dipped strawberries, red velvet cupcakes, Valentine cream puffs and fresh fruit pavlova.

“We pride ourselves on being experts in extracting the finest flavors from our most popular offerings, including breakfast pastries, lunch sandwiches, and our meticulously crafted hot entrees – made from scratch,” stated the chefs from Seasons Catering.

To ensure its clients only receive seasonal, local, and tasty food, Seasons Catering has established partnerships with Vancouver and Fraser Valley farms to source the freshest ingredients and build memorable menus rich with flavour. Additionally, the vancouver caterers annually craft delicious, themed menus to highlight the best produce of each season, such as Summer BBQs, Thanksgiving, Halloween, and Christmas.

Seasons Catering offers exceptional corporate catering in vancouver, including business lunches, executive meetings, parties, and AGMs, as well as weddings, baby showers, and many other private events, large or small. The full-service catering company provides homemade breakfasts to healthy, boxed meals, platters, canapes, hot entrees, salads, and soups that have been handcrafted and designed to fuel clients while supporting local businesses.

With produce from local farms, meat roasted in house and a selection of fresh, artisan bread, Seasons Catering consistently receives 5-star reviews and is renowned as one of the highest-rated catering companies in Vancouver, Canada for its dedication to nourishing happiness.

Seasons Catering encourages those who want to work with its talented team to create an unforgettable culinary event to fill out the booking form on its website today to receive instructions on the next steps and several dates for a free, no-obligation consultation.

About Seasons Catering: Founded in 2007, Seasons Catering is a local Vancouver catering company owned by 2 chefs with over 20 years of culinary experience influenced from Europe, North America, and Asia. With partnerships with farms in Vancouver and the Fraser Valley, Seasons Catering prioritizes the freshest ingredients to create delicious, quality dishes for both large and small corporate and private clients.

