SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — On December 11, 2024, a second investor in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) filed a class action lawsuit that expanded the Class Period in the related case to begin on March 7, 2022 and end on October 9, 2024. Both lawsuits follow the October 10, 2024 announcement by the U.S. Department of Justice that TD’s U.S. subsidiaries had pleaded guilty to violating the Bank Secrecy Act and conspiracy to commit money laundering. The resolution included a $3.09 billion fine, an asset cap, and increased regulatory oversight.

Expanded Class Period: Mar. 7, 2022 – Oct. 9, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Dec. 23, 2024

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Securities Class Actions (TD):

Since March 7, 2022, TD has assured investors that it was committed to taking all reasonable and appropriate steps to detect and deter persons engaged in money laundering.

The truth about TD’s malfeasance emerged on October 10, 2024, when the U.S. Department of Justice announced that TD’s U.S. subsidiaries had pleaded guilty to violating the Bank Secrecy Act and conspiracy to commit money laundering. The resolution included a $3.09 billion fine, an asset cap, and increased regulatory oversight.

The DOJ found that TD Bank intentionally did not automatically monitor a staggering 92% of transactions, or $18.3 trillion, from January 1, 2018 to April 12, 2024. The DOJ also said that the company’s internal audit “ repeatedly identified concerns about its transaction monitoring program, a key element of an appropriate AML program necessary to properly detect and report suspicious activities.”

Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said “[f]or years, TD Bank starved its compliance program of the resources needed to obey the law.”

Attorney General Merrick Garland said “[b]y making its services available for criminals, TD Bank became one[,]” adding “[t]oday, TD Bank also became the largest bank in U.S history to plead guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering[]” and “TD Bank chose profits over compliance with the law.”

Following the announcement, TD Bank’s stock price plummeted, losing over 10% in the two days after the news broke.

Since then, on November 22, 2024, TD announced that its Chief Global Auditor left the company and, on December 6, 2024, said that it was suspending certain medium-term financial targets, attributing the move in part to anti-money laundering remediation.

"TD Bank's alleged misconduct represents a serious breach of trust with its investors. We believe that investors deserve to be compensated for the losses they suffered as a result of the bank's alleged misleading statements," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Toronto-Dominion should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email TD@hbsslaw.com.

