BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Totaligent, Inc. (“Totaligent” or “the Company”) (OTCPK: TGNT) announces that it has launched a new website, www.totaligent.com, in anticipation of the upcoming beta launch of its person-based digital marketing platform.

Person-based digital marketing is a critical component of efficient modern business and is highly valued in both strong and weak economic environments, due to its ability to precisely connect with a company’s ideal audience. Efficiencies in engagement, tracking and real-time performance monitoring allow businesses to tailor marketing campaigns for the greatest return-on-investment.

To sign up for our beta launch, please send an email to beta@totaligent.com.

Totaligent, Inc. is a technology company that provides person-based digital marketing for companies and individuals to use and unlock owned and acquired data to efficiently market their products, services, and brands. Totaligent aims to launch a public version of its integrated digital marketing platform in Q1 of 2023 that will democratize the use of first-, second-, and third-party data. To scale the anticipated demand for its public services, the Company is building an Nvidia supercluster to deliver nearly instantaneous data processing and modeling through its Artificial Intelligence.

