Toyota Motor Corporation, a prominent Japanese automotive manufacturer, reported a considerable increase in its net income attributable to the company for the third quarter, rising to 2.19 trillion yen compared to 1.36 trillion yen in the prior year. However, the operating income for the quarter experienced a decrease, amounting to 1.22 trillion yen, down from the 1.68 trillion yen recorded in the previous year.

The company’s sales revenues for the quarter improved, reaching 12.39 trillion yen compared to 12.04 trillion yen in the previous year. Looking forward to fiscal year 2025, Toyota has revised its projections, now anticipating net income attributable to the company to be 4.52 trillion yen, or 340.87 yen per basic share, alongside an operating income of 4.70 trillion yen and sales revenues of 47.00 trillion yen. In previous forecasts, the company anticipated an annual net income of 3.57 trillion yen, operating income of 4.30 trillion yen, and sales revenues of 46.00 trillion yen.

In terms of consolidated vehicle unit sales both within Japan and internationally, there was a decrease of 295,000 units, or 4.0%, amounting to 7,000,000 units in the first nine months of fiscal year 2025, compared to the previous year. Specifically, vehicle unit sales in Japan dropped by 175,000 units, or 10.8%, reaching 1,454,000 units in the first nine months of fiscal year 2025 compared to the prior year. Overseas vehicle unit sales decreased by 119,000 units, or 2.1%, totaling 5,546,000 units in the first nine months of fiscal year 2025 in comparison to the corresponding period in fiscal year 2024.

Toyota announced its plans to inaugurate a test course this fall as part of its strategic transformation into a mobility company. Concurrently, the company has resolved to create a wholly-owned subsidiary dedicated to the development and production of Lexus battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and batteries in Shanghai, China. This new entity is projected to commence production post-2027, with an expected annual capacity of approximately 100,000 units, and the creation of about 1,000 new jobs.

