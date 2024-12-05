Steady Energy plant Steady Energy’s LDR-50 plant

Helsinki, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Helsinki and Brussels – Tractebel, a global engineering company leading innovation in advanced nuclear technologies, will assist Steady Energy, a pioneer in Small Modular Reactor (SMR) technology development, in its LDR-50 nuclear reactor design and licensing process.

Tractebel has signed a contract with Finnish technology developer Steady Energy to provide engineering services to develop Steady Energy’s LDR-50 SMR. Steady Energy has already struck agreements for 15 reactors in Finland and is expanding to Sweden and the Baltics. The construction of the first plant could begin as early as 2029, with district heating operations anticipated to start in the early 2030s.



Leveraging Tractebel’s nuclear expertise

Tractebel has been providing state-of-the-art engineering and consultancy services for over 60 years across the full life cycle of nuclear facilities and leads innovation in SMR, which makes it the ideal partner to finalise Steady Energy’s reactor design and licensing process.

Tractebel’s experts will review the probabilistic safety assessment and provide engineering support for the reactor design. They will also assess scenarios to establish a severe accident management programme, which is required by national and international legislation despite that the technology itself is inherently simple and safe.

Steady Energy and its reactor design are currently being assessed by the Finnish Radiation and Nuclear Safety Authority (STUK). This concept evaluation will speed up the permitting process.

Tractebel will play a significant role in providing Steady Energy with engineering services. “Our engineers are frontrunners in nuclear technology but also energy storage, combined heat and power, and hydrogen production. We are proud to support the development of this groundbreaking technology that unlocks the supply of clean heat to cities and industries”, says Denis Dumont, Tractebel’s Chief Nuclear Officer.

“We are eager to start working with Tractebel and their internationally recognized nuclear engineers. Combined with our decades of Finnish expertise, we have one the world’s most capable SMR teams”, says Tommi Nyman, CEO of Steady Energy.

World’s simplest nuclear plant

Steady Energy’s LDR-50 is a 50 MW small modular reactor, specifically designed to produce heat up to 150 °C. The LDR-50 is optimized for district heating, industrial steam production, and desalination projects.

The LDR-50 is a simplified pressurized light water reactor that operates at significantly lower pressures than conventional nuclear reactors. Simple design lowers construction costs significantly and makes it cost-competitive with competing production methods. The levelized cost of heat is below 40 € per MWh, and the plant is investable by a single energy utility without requiring government subsidies.

The LDR-50 reactor is the size of a standard shipping container, and is designed to be built underground for added safety and to free valuable real estate for key urban areas.

Steady Energy’s CEO Tommi Nyman emphasizes the simplicity of the system: “Heating water to 150 degrees accounts for 10 percent of global emissions. Our reactor focuses solely on this task, making it possibly the world’s simplest commercial nuclear reactor. This design ensures that SMR-produced heat is cost-competitive compared to other alternatives.”

