The Canadian stock market ended on a positive note this Friday, bolstered by strong performances in the real estate, communications, and technology sectors.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index closed with an increase of 175.51 points, or 0.7%, finishing at 25,073.54. Over the abbreviated trading week due to the holiday, the index rose by 1.12%.

Notably, Canadian Tire Corporation (CTC.TO) surged by 11.5%, while Hut 8 Corp (HUT.TO) saw a significant boost of 10.6%. Aritzia Inc (ATZ.TO) also performed well, climbing 7.1%.

In spite of downward adjustments in its revenue projections, Rogers Communications Inc (RCI.A.TO) saw its shares grow by 4.7%. The company has decreased its annual service revenue growth forecast due to underperformance in fourth-quarter media revenue, now predicting an annual growth rate slightly over 7%, down from its previous 8% to 10% target.

Other companies experiencing gains included Celestica Inc (CLS.TO), Nutrien (NTR.TO), Bombardier Inc (BBD.B.TO), Cargojet (CJT.TO), RB Global (RBA.TO), Onex Corporation (ONEX.TO), FirstService Corporation (FSV.TO), Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO), Dayforce (DAY.TO), TFI International (TFII.TO), and Colliers International (CIGI.TO), with increases ranging from 1.5% to 4.3%.

