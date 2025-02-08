The Canadian stock market concluded the week on a subdued note, primarily due to declines in the communications, healthcare, and technology sectors.

Investors were influenced by recent earnings reports, as they also evaluated Canadian employment figures and the U.S. Labor Department’s non-farm payroll data.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index closed with a decrease of 91.58 points or 0.36%, settling at 25,442.91. Throughout the day, it fluctuated between a low of 25,380.38 and a high of 25,587.53. Over the week, the index reported a 0.35% decline.

According to Statistics Canada, employment in Canada grew by 76,000 in January 2025, continuing its six-month upward trend. This follows the addition of 91,000 jobs in December 2024. The unemployment rate in Canada decreased to 6.6% in January 2025 from 6.7% the previous month, outperforming the forecasted rate of 6.8%.

Shares of Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO) plummeted nearly 28%. The company posted a net loss of $122 million, or $1.11 per share, for the third quarter, an improvement from the net loss of $217 million, or $2.62 per share, in the same period the previous year.

Elsewhere, Tilray Inc (TLRY.TO) ended the day with a 5.2% decline, and Bausch Health Companies (BHC.TO) decreased by 1.5%.

In the communications sector, BCE Inc (BCE.TO) saw a significant drop of 6.17%, while Cogeco Communications (CCA.TO) and Telus Corp (T.TO) each fell approximately 1.5%.

Among technology stocks, Open Text Corp (OTEX.TO) and Kinaxis Inc (KXS.TO) closed down by 5.9% and 3.3%, respectively. Celestica Inc (CLS.TO), Sylogist (SYZ.TO), and Tecsys Inc (TCS.TO) experienced losses between 2.2% to 2.9%. Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO) and Docebo Inc (DCBO.TO) also ended notably lower.

Conversely, Converge Technology Solutions (CTS.TO) surged over 53%, while Lightspeed Commerce (LSPD.TO) and Coveo Solutions (CVO.TO) increased by 4% and 2.6%, respectively. BlackBerry (BB.TO) rose by 1.8%.

Tenaz Energy (TNZ.TO) enjoyed a rally of nearly 11%, with ARC Resources (ARX.TO), Bombardier Inc (BBD.B.TO), Hudbay Minerals (HBM.TO), TerraVest Industries (TVK.TO), First Quantum Minerals (FM.TO), Dundee Precious Metals (DPM.TO), Aura Minerals (ORA.TO), Cameco Corporation (CCO.TO), and Paramount Resources (POU.TO) all gaining between 2% to 5%.

From the U.S. perspective, the Labor Department reported that non-farm payroll employment increased by 143,000 jobs in January, falling short of the projected 170,000 jobs.

Revisions showed stronger employment growth in previous months, with December and November employment figures adjusted upwards to 307,000 jobs and 261,000 jobs, respectively, resulting in a net upward revision of 100,000 jobs.

Additionally, the Labor Department indicated that the U.S. unemployment rate decreased to 4% in January from 4.1% in December, contrary to expectations of remaining steady.

