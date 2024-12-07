The Canadian stock market experienced a modest uptick on Friday, with technology equities significantly contributing to the positive closure. This optimism was bolstered by reports indicating a significantly larger-than-anticipated rise in Canadian job growth for November.The S&P/TSX Composite Index saw a new peak, reaching 25,826.98, before closing 11.76 points higher, marking a 0.05% increase at 25,691.80. Over the week, the index appreciated by 0.17%.According to Statistics Canada, employment in the country increased by 51,000 positions in November 2024, representing the largest gain in seven months. This follows a modest change of 14,500 in October and exceeded market predictions of 25,000 new jobs.Conversely, the unemployment rate edged up to 6.8% in November, from 6.5% in the previous month, slightly above the anticipated 6.6%.Additional data from Statistics Canada highlighted that average hourly earnings in Canada grew to C$36.73 in October. Concurrently, the Ivey Business School reported that the Ivey Purchasing Managers Index rose to 52.3 in November, from 52.0 in October, although it was expected to climb to 53.1.In corporate news, Laurentian Bank of Canada saw a 5.4% rise in its stock following an improvement in quarterly earnings. For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, the bank posted a net income of $40.7 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.88, up from net income of $30.6 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.67 in the same period in 2023.Canadian Western Bank, which had plans to release its earnings today, announced a mid-December release instead, resulting in a 5.4% decrease in its stock price.In contrast, BRP Inc’s shares soared by 7% despite reporting a 69.7% decline in third-quarter net income to $27.3 million compared to the previous year.Technology sector stocks were notably strong, with Bitfarms climbing nearly 10%. Other tech players like Shopify Inc, Sangoma Technologies, Enghouse Systems, Celestica Inc, Coveo Solutions, Descartes Systems Group, and Lightspeed Commerce experienced gains ranging from 2% to 5%.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com