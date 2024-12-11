In the latest update released on December 11, 2024, Turkey’s retail sales growth rate for October has slowed slightly to 15.0% year-over-year. This marks a decrease from the previous month’s growth of 15.9%, recorded in September, highlighting a modest dip in consumer spending.

Retail sales are a crucial indicator of economic health, reflecting consumer confidence and purchasing behavior. The incremental decline suggests some cooling in consumer demand as the year progresses. While the October figure remains strong, sustaining a double-digit growth rate, it indicates a cautious approach from Turkish consumers amidst broader economic variables.

Analysts will be watching this trend closely to assess whether this slowdown heralds a more extensive cooling period or if Turkish retailers will adjust strategies to reinvigorate sales growth in the coming months. The ongoing developments in consumer spending trends remain a focal point for understanding Turkey’s economic momentum heading into 2025.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com