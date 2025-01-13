In a promising development for Turkey’s economy, the latest data reveals a substantial increase in retail sales, which surged to 1.9% in November 2024. This marks a significant improvement from the modest 0.2% growth recorded in October 2024, highlighting the resilience and potential of Turkey’s consumer market as it steps into the new year.

This uptick in retail sales is a clear indicator of growing consumer confidence and could be a sign of Turkey’s broader economic recovery. Economic analysts had been closely watching these figures as they provide crucial insights into the country’s domestic demand and spending trends.

The latest data, released on January 13, 2025, underscores the importance of the retail sector as a key driver of economic activity in Turkey. With the momentum gained in November, stakeholders and policymakers remain optimistic about sustaining this trajectory and bolstering overall economic growth in the coming months. As Turkey navigates through global economic uncertainties, the robust retail performance is undeniably a beacon of hope and resilience.

