Turkey’s retail sector has shown a robust performance with retail sales surging to 16.4% in November 2024, revealing a notable increase from the 15.0% registered in October 2024. The data, updated on January 13, 2025, highlights a consistent upward trajectory in consumer demand within the Turkish economy over the past year.

The November figure, reflecting a year-over-year assessment, indicates a growing confidence among Turkish consumers, as the country navigates its economic challenges. The latest data suggests that Turkey’s fiscal strategies and monetary policies may be fueling consumer spending, despite broader economic uncertainties that affect global markets.

Such a marked increase in retail sales could potentially bolster the Turkish economy’s revival and fortify efforts to maintain sustainable economic growth. The continuation of this trend may pave the way for stronger economic stability and prospects as the nation progresses into the new year.

