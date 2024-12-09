Company to implement enterprise solutions to enhance mission delivery at the National Institute of Environmental Health Services

Fairmont, WV, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tygart Technology, Inc., provider of information technology (IT) services and cloud-based artificial intelligence and biometric identification solutions, today announced it has been awarded a contract by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) National Institute of Environmental Health Services (NIEHS). The NIEHS Enterprise Applications Support (NEAS) Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) provides business and IT services to operate, maintain, develop and modernize NIEHS applications. NIEHS NEAS is a multi-year award, Small Business Set Aside with a potential value of $10M over a base year with four option years.

Under the NEAS contract, Tygart will support NIH NIEHS application development, modernization, and enhancement (DME) to optimize IT service delivery, and provide operations and maintenance (O&M) support for NIEHS applications while ensuring their business relevance and maintaining application security. Tygart will draw from over thirty years of experience designing, developing and implementing IT solutions for complex federal government customer challenges. Backed by ISO-compliant processes, all Tygart software development teams employ Software Engineering Institute (SEI), Project Management Institute (PMI), and Agile processes to deliver exceptional performance.

“Tygart’s core competency in software engineering and development is ideally suited to meet NIEHS application support requirements,” said John Waugaman, President, Tygart Technology. “We look forward to helping NIEHS achieve its mission objectives through comprehensive application development and management.”

About Tygart Technology

Tygart Technology, Inc. is a Small Business Administration (SBA) certified HUBZone business delivering a broad spectrum of information technology services and cloud-based artificial intelligence and biometric identification solutions to the U.S. Federal Government. Tygart’s support of the U.S. Military, Intelligence Community, Law Enforcement and other security organizations is making the world a safer place through the lawful use of advanced identification and surveillance technology.

For more information, visit www.tygart.com or call 1-304-363-6855.

