The U.S. dental equipment market size is expected to grow from $6B in 2022 to $7.3B in 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 2.5% over the forecast period. The increase in the number of dental practices and clinics, as well as the surging demand for cosmetic dentistry, are the major factors driving the expansion. Dental equipment is used for the oral cavity, cleaning the teeth, and performing various procedures including tooth extraction, filling, crowning, and orthodontics.

Types of Dental Equipment

There are many types of dental equipment available in the market. Some of the most common types are listed below.

Dental chairs are one of the key pieces of equipment in a dentist’s office. They provide a comfortable place for patients to sit while receiving treatment. Dental chairs can be operated manually or electronically. This type of equipment accounts for the largest revenue share of the total market.

X-ray machines are used to take radiographs (X-rays) of the teeth and jaws. They help dentists detect problems such as cavities, tooth decay, and gum disease.

Intraoral cameras are small cameras that are used to take pictures or videos of the inside of the mouth. They help diagnose oral health problems and track the progress of treatment.

Dental lasers are used to treat a variety of diseases, such as decay, gum disease, and tooth sensitivity. They are also used to perform cosmetic procedures such as teeth whitening.

CAD/CAM systems are computer-aided design and manufacturing systems used to create dental restorations such as crowns and bridges. They can also be used to make custom dentures and other dental prostheses.

Other products include dental lights, autoclaves, sterilizers, handpieces & turbines, intraoral cameras, scalers, polishers, etc. Dental lights are expected to be the fastest-growing product segment during 2022-2030.

On the basis of end user, the market is classified into hospitals and clinics, academic, government and research institutes, and others. Among these end users’ segments, hospitals and clinics hold the largest share in the market due to the growing number of outpatient visits for preventive as well as general dentistry procedures across the globe.

Overview of the U.S. Dental Equipment Market

The United States was the largest market in North America due to the presence of a large number of dental care facilities and a high awareness about oral hygiene among people in the region. In addition, government initiatives to promote dental health and an increase in disposable incomes are expected to drive market growth in the future.

The U.S. dental establishment market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 4% from 2022 to 2030. The number of clinics in America is expected to reach 34K in 2023. This growth will be stimulated by population growth, aging baby boomers, and rising disposable incomes.

Furthermore, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), there has been an increase in awareness about oral healthcare among people which is projected to upsurge demand for hospital and clinic services globally over forecast time frame thereby positively impacting revenue growth of US dental equipment manufacturers.

However, the increasing adoption of 3D printing technology and the rising cost of dental implants and treatments, as well as lack of insurance coverage are some of the key challenges faced by the industry.

