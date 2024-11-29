The jump by U.S. economic activity in the third quarter was unrevised compared to the previous estimate, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Wednesday. The Commerce Department said gross domestic product surged by 2.8 percent in the third quarter, unchanged versus the “advance” estimate issued last month.
