U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (Nasdaq: GROW) ("the Company"), a registered investment advisory firm[1] known for its thematic investment products, is pleased to share that its smart beta 2.0 ETFs ended positively in 2024, highlighting the effectiveness of the Company's quantitative strategy for selecting high-quality stocks and building robust portfolios.

Below are the ETFs and their positive total returns for 2024:

U.S. Global Jets ETF ( NYSE: JETS ): +33.21%

+33.21% U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF ( NYSE: GOAU ): +13.80%

+13.80% U.S. Global Sea to Sky Cargo ETF (NYSE: SEA): +2.23%, which included a $2.10-per-share dividend

The U.S. Global Technology and Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSE: WAR), the Company’s first actively managed ETF, was launched on December 30, 2024, so performance data for 2024 is not yet available.

Performance shown as of 12/31/24 at market price. Assumes reinvestment of all dividends and/or distributions before taxes. Market performance does not represent the returns you would receive if you traded shares at other times. Performance for SEA would have been lower without fee waivers in effect.

The performance data quoted represents past performance. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that an investor’s shares, when sold or redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost and current performance may be lower or higher than the performance quoted. For each of the Fund’s holdings, standardized returns and performance current to the most recent month-end, please click on the respective fund ticker symbols: JETS, GOAU and SEA.

SEA ETF Closes 2024 on a High Note

The Company is particularly pleased to see that SEA ended the year in positive territory, with dividends reinvested.

Frank Holmes, the Company’s CEO and Chief Investment Officer, commented on the industry’s resilience: “Cargo shipping companies have been known to pay out consistent dividends, even in a slow economy. [2] The industry faced a number of challenges in 2024, from geopolitical instability to labor disputes[3]. Despite these headwinds, I’m pleased to see how agile the industry has been in rolling with the punches, so to speak. Companies adapted quickly to rerouted trade routes, managed rates proactively and continued investing in sustainability,[4] even under immense pressure. The SEA ETF’s positive performance, up 2.23% with dividends reinvested, underscores the strength and adaptability of this critical sector.”

GOAU Achieves Double-Digit Returns Amid Gold’s Historic Rise

2024 was a milestone year for gold, with prices soaring from approximately $2,000 per ounce to an all-time high of $2,787 on October 30. The yellow metal finished the year up 27.22%, while silver also posted strong gains, rising 21.46%, according to Bloomberg data. Total gold demand in the third quarter exceeded $100 billion for the first time,[5] reinforcing the metal’s investment appeal. Reflecting this strength, GOAU achieved a total return of 13.80% in 2024, marking its second consecutive year of positive annual performance.

Driving these results were global central banks, which collectively added 186 metric tons of gold in the third quarter alone, extending nearly 15 years of net purchases.[6] Interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve also provided additional support, bolstering gold’s safe-haven status.

JETS ETF Outpaces the Market in 2024 on Record-High Travel Demand

The airlines industry soared in 2024, fueled by a favorable economic backdrop and record-high passenger traffic. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) reporting screening over 900 million passengers in U.S. airports during the year, representing a 5% increase over 2023 figures.[7] Declining global oil prices further supported the sector.

The U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS) reflected this robust performance, delivering 33.21% in total returns for the year, outpacing the broader market, which itself saw strong gains. Mr. Holmes remarked: “The airlines industry demonstrated remarkable agility in 2024. Strong travel demand, strategic capacity management and lower fuel costs have helped position airlines for sustained success. United Airlines exemplified the industry’s achievements in 2024, with its stock soaring approximately 135%, making it the fifth-best performance in the S&P 500.”

About U.S. Global Investors, Inc.

The story of U.S. Global Investors goes back more than 50 years when it began as an investment club. Today, U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (www.usfunds.com) is a registered investment adviser that focuses on niche markets around the world. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, the Company provides money management and other services to U.S. Global Investors Funds and U.S. Global ETFs.

