Lockheed Martin (LMT) has announced that the U.S. Navy has granted the company a $383 million modification to an existing contract. This modification, structured as a cost-plus-incentive-fee and cost-plus-fixed-fee agreement, is aimed at advancing the development of the next generation of the Trident II Strategic Weapons System (SWS) D5 missile. This initiative is a critical component of maintaining the nation’s sea-based strategic deterrence capabilities.

Under this contract amendment, Lockheed Martin is tasked with engineering the upgraded missile, known as the Trident II D5 Life Extension 2 (D5LE2). This thoroughly integrated and modernized missile will be deployed on COLUMBIA-class ballistic missile submarines to ensure the reliability and effectiveness of the strategic weapon system through 2084.

Furthermore, the company has announced plans to construct a new production facility in Florida, which will create approximately 300 jobs to support the ongoing modernization of its strategic missile program.

