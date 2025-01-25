In an initial display of underperformance during the early hours, stocks predominantly trended downward throughout Friday’s trading session. The major indices all retreated, with the S&P 500 relinquishing ground after reaching a new intraday record high.

While the major indices recovered slightly from their deepest declines as the session ended, they still closed in the red. The Dow dropped 148.82 points, or 0.3%, to finish at 44,424.25, the Nasdaq declined 99.38 points, or 0.5%, to 19,954.30, and the S&P 500 fell 17.37 points, or 0.3%, to 6,101.24.

Despite Friday’s setback, the major indices achieved significant gains over the holiday-shortened week. The Dow climbed 2.2%, while both the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 saw increases of 1.7%.

Wall Street’s downturn may have been driven by concerns regarding the future of interest rates, particularly with the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy meeting on the horizon.

Although it’s widely anticipated that the Federal Reserve will maintain interest rates, traders will likely scrutinize the accompanying statement for insights into future rate decisions.

Recent economic figures have fueled apprehension about the Fed maintaining rates for an extended period. However, many economists still predict that the central bank will recommence rate cuts within the first half of the year.

Data from the CME Group’s FedWatch Tool suggests a 71.1% probability of a rate reduction by at least a quarter point following the Fed’s June meeting.

On the U.S. economic landscape, revised figures from the University of Michigan indicated a greater than expected decline in consumer sentiment for January.

The University reported a downward revision of its consumer sentiment index to 71.1 from the preliminary 73.2 reading. Economists had anticipated no revision.

This index has dipped from 74.0 in December, marking its first decline in six months.

Conversely, a report from the National Association of Realtors showed a substantial increase in existing home sales for December, reaching the highest level since last February.

### Sector Highlights

Semiconductor stocks notably declined, pulling the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index down by 1.9%.

Texas Instruments (TXN) was a notable laggard in the sector, plummeting 7.5% following its impressive fourth-quarter results, which were overshadowed by disheartening earnings guidance for the upcoming quarter.

Oil and networking stocks also weakened, while pharmaceutical stocks excelled, pushing the NYSE Arca Pharmaceutical Index up by 1.4%.

Shares of Danish pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk (NVO) rose by a striking 8.5% after announcing favorable trial outcomes for its obesity treatment.

### International Markets

Asian-Pacific markets mostly experienced gains on Friday. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index surged by 1.9%, and South Korea’s Kospi increased by 0.9%. However, Japan’s Nikkei 225 Index slightly decreased by 0.1%.

In Europe, major markets trended downward. The U.K.’s FTSE 100 Index fell by 0.7%, while France’s CAC 40 Index and Germany’s DAX Index each inched down by 0.1%.

In the bond domain, treasuries retreated after an initial uptick but remained somewhat higher. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which inversely relates to its price, decreased by 1.2 basis points to 4.626%.

### Looking Ahead

The Federal Reserve’s forthcoming monetary policy announcement is anticipated to capture significant attention next week. Additionally, several crucial economic reports, including data on personal income and spending that feature the Fed’s preferred inflation metrics, may also garner focus.

On the earnings front, notable companies such as Apple (AAPL), Intel (INTC), Microsoft (MSFT), Tesla (TSLA), IBM Corp. (IBM), Exxon Mobil (XOM), AT&T (T), Boeing (BA), General Motors (GM), and Starbucks (SBUX) are scheduled to disclose their quarterly results.

