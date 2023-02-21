U.S. stocks opened down Tuesday, kicking off the week lower after the 3-day holiday weekend celebrating Presidents Day, as investors await fresh economic data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA was down 0.9% soon after the opening bell, while the S&P 500 SPX fell 0.9% and the technology-laden Nasdaq Composite COMP dropped 1.3%, according to FactSet data, at last check. S&P Global’s flash purchasing managers’ index data on manufacturing and services in the U.S. will be released Tuesday morning, followed by fresh data on existing home sales. Meanwhile, the yield on the 10-year Treasury note BX:TMUBMUSD10Y was up 8 basis points at around 3.9%, FactSet data show, at last check.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

