The United States’ Treasury International Capital (TIC) net long-term transactions, which provide critical insight into foreign investments in U.S. long-term securities, saw a significant decline in November. Falling to $79.00 billion, the current figure represents a near 50% decrease from the previous month’s total of $159.10 billion recorded in October 2024.

This shift, officially updated on January 17, 2025, suggests a slowing momentum in foreign investment appetite for U.S. long-term securities, which could have broader implications for the economic landscape and financial markets. The November downturn is indicative of potential caution from foreign investors amidst ongoing global economic uncertainties.

Economists and market analysts will be closely watching subsequent data releases to determine if this decline is an outlier or the beginning of a trend that might influence U.S. financial conditions. The TIC data remains a crucial barometer for international confidence in the U.S. economy, and the plummeting transactions might spark renewed discussions on the health of the nation’s financial climate.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com