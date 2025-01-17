The United Kingdom’s core retail sales exhibited a substantial uptick in December 2024, achieving a 2.9% increase, as revealed by recent data updated on January 17, 2025. This marks a significant year-over-year growth compared to a modest 0.1% rise in November 2024, reflecting renewed consumer confidence and spending power during the festive season.

The reported figures indicate a robust recovery trajectory in the UK retail sector. Core retail sales, a critical economic indicator that excludes volatile items such as food and energy, provide insight into consumer spending habits and economic vitality. The December surge underscores the resilience of UK retailers amid ongoing economic challenges.

Comparing the data to the same month in the previous year highlights a notable improvement in the retail landscape, suggesting that consumers are opening their wallets wider than in past months. Analysts are optimistic that this growth momentum may carry forward into the new year, potentially offering a boost to the overall economic outlook for the UK.

