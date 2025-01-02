The latest Nationwide House Price Index (HPI) reveals a noticeable deceleration in UK house price growth, dropping to a 0.7% increase for December 2024. This marks a significant decline from November’s 1.2% rise, suggesting a cooling market as the year comes to a close. Updated data released on January 2, 2025, confirms this month-over-month comparison with the previous month, illustrating the actual change in the housing market dynamics.

The sharp drop, as illustrated by the Nationwide HPI, indicates that while house prices continue to rise, the rate of increase has slowed considerably compared to the November-to-December timeline. In November, the index recorded a robust 1.2% jump from October, but December’s figures show halved momentum, pointing towards a possible stabilizing effect or reduced demand in the housing sector as the market enters the new year.

This downtrend in growth could manifest a combination of factors such as potentially rising interest rates, economic uncertainty, or a shift in buyer behavior due to seasonal variations. As the UK moves into 2025, stakeholders within the real estate sector, including policymakers and investors, will be closely monitoring these trends to gauge the future trajectory of the housing market.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com