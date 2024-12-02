In a significant upward shift, the United Kingdom’s Nationwide House Price Index (HPI) climbed to 3.7% in November 2024, up from the previous month’s mark of 2.4%. This data, updated as of 02 December 2024, indicates a robust annual increase in house prices compared to the same time last year.This year-over-year comparison highlights a considerable acceleration in the HPI, suggesting a strengthening housing market. In October 2024, the index recorded a 2.4% increase, also compared against the previous year, marking a notable uptick in November.The steady rise in house prices could reflect various factors, including changes in buyer demand, mortgage rates, or broader economic developments within the UK. As these elements continue to evolve, the housing market remains a key area to watch for both investors and policymakers. The latest figures could potentially signal a more dynamic real estate environment heading into the next year.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com