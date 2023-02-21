The UK private sector expanded for the first time since July 2022, and at the fastest pace in eight months in February, amid the improving customer demand and business confidence as inflation and supply shortage concerns cooled, results of the closely watched purchasing managers’ survey by S&P Global revealed Tuesday.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- UK Private Sector Returns To Growth On Improving Demand - February 21, 2023
- Swiss Exports Rise 2.5% In January - February 21, 2023
- Eurozone Private Sector Logs Fastest Growth In 9 Months - February 21, 2023