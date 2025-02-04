New Appointments join UMA’s Board to Support Growth and Advancement in Healthcare Education

Tampa, Fla., Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ultimate Medical Academy (UMA), a leading provider of allied healthcare education and training, is pleased to announce the appointment of Kathleen Shanahan and Francis E. “Frank” Rodríguez to its Board of Trustees. These individuals bring extensive experience in business leadership, corporate structuring, governance and strategic planning.

Shanahan’s career encompasses experience in business, public service and governance. With over three decades of leadership experience, including as CEO of several successful companies, Shanahan has a proven ability to drive growth and transformation in both private and public sectors. At Turtle & Hughes, she led the company through significant expansion, while transforming its product and service offerings. Her prior experience includes building URETEK Holdings into a multi-state operation, while achieving an exemplary safety record. Shanahan’s leadership also extends to her experience in governance roles, having chaired and served on various corporate, not-for-profit and government boards, including the Florida State board of education for more than four years and Tampa General Hospital for over seven years.

“Joining the board of Ultimate Medical Academy at a time when innovation in education and healthcare is more critical than ever is an honor,” said Shanahan. “I am excited to work with the team in support of industry and healthcare education across the nation.

Francis E. “Frank” Rodríguez, a Martindale-Hubbell AV® rated attorney, has a wealth of corporate structuring, compliance and governance experience. As Chair of the Executive Committee and a member of the Tax and International Law Practice Group at Shutts & Bowen LLP, Rodriguez has a proven track record in advising on complex business transactions, with a strong emphasis on federal and Florida tax issues. His experience spans a wide range of industries, from advising multinational corporations on tax-efficient structuring and cross-border transactions to representing high-profile clients. Rodriguez’s extensive background, combined with his commitment to community service, is highlighted by his Dade County Bar Association Pro Bono Award and civic involvement.

“It’s a pleasure to join the board of Ultimate Medical Academy, an organization with such a strong commitment to education, healthcare and learner outcomes,” said Frank. “I look forward to bringing my experiences to the board to support UMA’s mission.”

Board Chair Darlyne Bailey said, “I am thrilled to welcome these board trustees. Their diverse expertise will continue to help drive our strategic mission as we remain committed to delivering accessible, high-quality education to our learners and superior workforce solutions to our employer partners.”

To learn more about UMA’s healthcare programs, visit https://www.ultimatemedical.edu/.

About Ultimate Medical Academy:

The need for skilled healthcare workers in the United States continues to grow. Ultimate Medical Academy (UMA) is an accredited, nonprofit educational institution that helps to meet that need by equipping and empowering learners to do vital work at the heart of healthcare. In addition to offering degree and diploma programs, UMA works closely with healthcare companies to connect students directly to job opportunities.

With more than 15,000 students and more than 90,000 alumni nationwide, UMA offers hands-on learning at its main campus in Clearwater, Florida as well as content-rich, interactive programs through its online campus. The institution supports students through every step of their journey with access to academic support, interview and resume coaching, job search assistance, technical support and more.

UMA is institutionally accredited by the Accrediting Bureau of Health Education Schools (ABHES, www.abhes.org). The continuing medical education programs are individually accredited and are not included within the institution’s grant of accreditation from ABHES. Learn more by visiting www.ultimatemedical.edu.

Attachments

CONTACT: Crystal L. Lauderdale Ultimate Medical Academy media@ultimatemedical.edu