Dublin, Ireland, Dec. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The United Nations Global Compact launched its Ireland Network last week during a landmark event at An Post HQ, the Exo Building in Dublin. Over 150 senior leaders from across Ireland’s business community gathered to mark this pivotal step in advancing the country’s commitment to sustainability and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The event featured keynote speeches by Sanda Ojiambo, CEO and Executive Director of the UN Global Compact, and David McRedmond, CEO of An Post, alongside dynamic panel discussions and interactive roundtables. Moderated by broadcaster Pat Kenny, the discussions explored the challenges and opportunities for Irish businesses in leading on sustainability. Representatives from leading organisations, including Musgrave (the network’s longest-standing member), Bord Gáis Energy, AIB, Valeo Foods, and Smurfit Westrock, actively participated.

A highlight of the event was the exploration of the Forward Faster initiative, a global framework urging businesses to accelerate action in priority areas such as gender equality, sustainable finance, climate action, and living wages. Participants emphasized the need for bold, collaborative strategies to meet these critical objectives.

Speaking at the launch, Sanda Ojiambo, CEO and Executive Director of the UNG Global Compact said:

“The launch of the UN Global Compact Network Ireland represents a powerful step forward for Ireland’s business community. By embedding sustainability into their core operations, Irish companies can lead transformative change locally and globally. This network will be a vital platform for collaboration, innovation, and collective impact as we work to achieve the SDGs by 2030.”

Nessa Whelan, Executive Director for the UN Global Compact Network Ireland, highlighted the significance of this milestone:

“The UN Global Compact Network Ireland is a defining moment in the nation’s journey toward sustainability. This network will enable businesses to move beyond compliance, foster innovation, and create long-term value for society and the economy. The energy and engagement at this launch show that Irish businesses are ready to lead by example on the global stage.”

David McRedmond, CEO of An Post and host of the event, emphasized the urgency of collective action:

“An Post is proud to engage in this vital initiative. Irish businesses have a unique opportunity to embed sustainability principles into their operations, ensuring resilience and relevance in the global marketplace. The discussions underscored the transformative potential of collective action to achieve meaningful impact.”

With the Ireland Network now fully operational, businesses across the country are encouraged to join this growing movement. By aligning their strategies with the UN Global Compact’s Ten Principles — covering human rights, labour, the environment, and anti-corruption — Irish companies gain access to a global community of over 24,000 organisations, cutting-edge resources, and tailored training to advance sustainability.

At the launch event, new signatories to the UN Global Compact in Ireland were welcomed, including A&L Goodbody, Deloitte Ireland, Future Planet, and McCann FitzGerald. These recent commitments highlight the growing momentum among Irish businesses to adopt responsible practices and actively contribute to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

In light of the urgent call for action — only 17% of SDG targets are on track to be met by 2030 — the Ireland Network offers a platform for businesses to drive responsible business, build long-term resilience, contribute meaningfully to a sustainable future and enhance profitability.

For Irish companies interested in joining the UN Global Compact Network Ireland please follow @UNglobalcompactIreland on Linkedin and visit www.unglobalcompact.org.

