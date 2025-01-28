A Century of Service, Success in Lifestyle & Rural Real Estate

Kansas City, Missouri, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Reaching 100 years in business is an extraordinary milestone reportedly achieved by less than half of one percent of companies. This year, United Country Real Estate proudly joins that elite group, marking a century of innovation and dedicated service in lifestyle, land and rural real estate.

Founded in 1925 as United Farm Agency in Kansas City, United Country Real Estate emerged from a simple but powerful idea: helping Americans fulfill their dream of owning land out in the country — in those rural areas often overlooked by residents of larger cities at the time. Company founder Roscoe L. Chamberlain revolutionized the way rural properties were advertised and marketed. At a time when information traveled slow, he developed a groundbreaking approach to connect small-town real estate experts with urban buyers. That approach began locally, but quickly expanded across states, regions and eventually nationwide.

Chamberlain’s efforts included the creation of America’s first national estate catalog in 1928, an innovation so impactful it earned a place in the Smithsonian Institution. Today, United Country thrives in what’s known as lifestyle and rural real estate, a segment of the industry that reflects working farms and ranches, mountain hunting retreats, country homes, waterfront properties and more.

The company has grown into a network of nearly 500 brokerage offices and 4,000 agents across the United States and in select international markets. Even after a century, United Country continues to lead the industry through advanced marketing tools, cutting-edge technology, and comprehensive support for its affiliates.

“The heart of United Country’s success lies in its people and its property focus,” said United Country Real Estate President Mike Duffy. “From the very beginning, our affiliates and employees created a family-oriented culture rooted in collaboration, expertise and a deep commitment to serving our clients. Their passion has carried us through challenges like the Great Depression, multiple recessions, world wars and volatile markets, always propelling us forward.”

To honor its Centennial, United Country is hosting a yearlong celebration that includes a 100-Year Anniversary Convention in Kansas City in late February. The company will showcase its history through events, promotional campaigns and features that highlight its remarkable journey.

United Country remains dedicated to its founder’s mission. As more people seek refuge from urban life in favor of wide-open spaces and greater affordability, the company will continue delivering unmatched service and expertise in lifestyle, land and rural real estate.

“The challenges we’ve faced over the last century have shaped who we are,” Duffy said. “We’re stronger, more innovative, and more committed than ever to helping new generations find their freedom in the country.”

