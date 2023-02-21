2023 Coin Designs Unveiled

2021 American Liberty High Relief Gold Coin™ 2021 American Liberty High Relief Gold Coin™

Washington, DC, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The United States Mint (Mint) is pleased to announce the selection of its 2021 American Liberty High Relief Gold Coin™ as Best Gold Coin in Krause Publication’s Coin of the Year (COTY) competition. The annual award program recognizes coins worldwide for their excellence in coin design and craftsmanship.

Launched in 2015, the American Liberty High Relief Gold Coin and Silver Medal series features designs with modern interpretations of the representation of American Liberty. The obverse (heads) of the 2021 gold coin and corresponding silver medal (released in 2022) portrays Liberty as a wild American Mustang horse, bucking off a western-style saddle, evoking the throwing off of the yoke of British rule during the American Revolution. The horse is centered on a rising sun. Inscriptions include “LIBERTY,” “IN GOD WE TRUST,” and “2021.” The dynamic obverse design was created by United States Mint Artistic Infusion Program (AIP) Designer Beth Zaiken and sculpted by United States Mint Medallic Artist Craig A. Campbell.

The reverse (tails) depicts a close-up view of an eagle with the inscriptions “E PLURIBUS UNUM,” “1 OZ.,” “.9999 FINE GOLD,” “$100,” and “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA.” AIP Designer Richard Masters created the design, which Medallic Artist Phebe Hemphill sculpted.

Don’t miss the opportunity to add this award-winning design to your collection. The 2021 American Liberty High Relief Gold Coin is currently unavailable, but inventory of the corresponding 2022 American Liberty Silver Medal is still available. Place your order today via the Mint’s online catalog at https://catalog.usmint.gov/american-liberty-2022-silver-medal-22DB.html/ (product code 22DB).

In 2023, the obverse of the American Liberty High Relief Gold Coin and Silver Medal will feature a bristlecone pine, a species native to California, Nevada, and Utah, thought to be the oldest living organisms on Earth, living up to 5,000 years. Bristlecone pines grow in places where other plants cannot, and are often the species that is first to repopulate the land after cataclysmic changes such as a lava run or glacial runoff. The silver medal has the additional inscription “WE SHALL PERSEVERE.” United States Mint Artistic Infusion Program Designer Elana Hagler created the new obverse design, which Chief Engraver Joseph Menna sculpted.

The reverse of the 2023 gold coin and silver medal will depict a young bald eagle standing on a rocky outcropping moments before it takes flight. Mint Medallic Artist John P. McGraw created and sculpted the design.

Images of the 2023 American Liberty High Relief Gold Coin are available at https://www.usmint.gov/news/image-library/gold-coins and images of the 2023 American Liberty Silver Medal are available at https://www.usmint.gov/news/image-library/silver-bronze-medals. The Mint anticipates the release of both products in the summer of 2023.

Additional products in the American Liberty series are available at: https://catalog.usmint.gov/coin-programs/american-liberty/.

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

ADDITIONAL RESOURCES:

Visit https://www.usmint.gov/learn/coin-and-medal-programs/american-liberty for additional information about the American Liberty Gold Coin and Silver Medal series.

Visit https://www.usmint.gov/about for information about the United States Mint.

Visit https://catalog.usmint.gov/email-signup to subscribe to United States Mint electronic product notifications, news releases, public statements, and the monthly educational newsletter, Lessons That Make Cents .

. Visit and subscribe to the United States Mint’s YouTube channel to view videos about the United States Mint.

Sign up for RSS Feeds from the United States Mint and follow the Mint on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Pinterest.

# # #

United States Mint – Connecting America through Coins

Attachment

2021 American Liberty High Relief Gold Coin™

CONTACT: Office of Corporate Communications United States Mint (202) 354-7222 inquires@usmint.treas.gov